Jan. 25 – Jan. 31

EDITOR’S PICK

GlenDoll & The Deep Blue at The Mixx, Jan. 29 from 8 p.m. to midnight (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Deep Blue is about diving into the origins of blues music; they love to find the inspiration for the new blues music they make. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, visit TheMixxPasadena.com. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

Jan. 25

Artur Menezes at Arcadia Blues Club, Jan. 25 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Winner of the Gibson Blues Guitarist of the Year Award, Menezes brings his mix of vintage vibes and youthful energy to Arcadia. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit ArcadiaBluesClub.com. – ARCADIA

Anniversary Party at 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (110 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). 38 Degrees celebrates 3 years in Monrovia with this all-day party featuring rare, barrel-aged bottled beers, specialty cocktails, a photo booth and craft beers from El Segundo Brewing Power Plant, Firestone Walker, Mumford and more. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @38degreesmon on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Paint N’ Pints at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Jan. 25 from 7-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Artist David Drape will take you on a fun step-by-step process of working with acrylic paints as you create a “Toy Story” themed work of art. Participation costs $25 and includes the 11-by-14 stretched canvas, materials and your first beer is free. For more information, visit @PacificPlateBrewing on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Pasadena Community Orchestra at First Church of the Nazarene, Jan. 25 from 8-10 p.m. (3700 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). The Pasadena Community Orchestra will perform Mozart, Bach, Walton and Liszt. This concert is free to attend. For more information, visit PCOMusic.org. – PASADENA

New Shanghai Circus at The Rose, Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Direct form China these astonishing athletes and dancers defy gravity and execute breathtaking feats as they stretch the limits of human ability in this spell binding show. Tickets range from $28 to $58. For more information, visit WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com. – PASADENA

Jan. 26

Learn to Curl at Pasadena Ice Skating Center, Jan. 26 from 10:15-11:59 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). You’ve seen this at the Olympic Games but now you can learn the basics of throwing, sweeping, and some basic game flow and strategy. Registration for adults 21 and over is $25 and for juniors 8-20 years old is $20. For more information, visit HollywoodCurling.WildApricot.org. – PASADENA

3 Saints & A Sinner at Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant, Jan. 26 from 6-10 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Matt Denny’s celebrates 20 years in Arcadia with a live performance of classic rock hits. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @MattDennys on Facebook. – ARCADIA

Moschen in Motion at Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. (332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena, CA 91125). Ranked as one of the world’s leading jugglers, Michael Moschen has transformed this ancient circus art into a mesmerizing concert form that has garnered critical acclaim by media such as The Los Angeles Times and The New York Times. Tickets range from $25 to $43. For more information, visit Caltech.edu. – PASADENA

Jan. 27

Hypnotist Mark Sweet at The Ice House, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Sweet is a certified clinical hypnotherapist who blends hypnosis with comedy. General admission is $15 or for $24.50 you can get dinner and a show. For more information, visit IceHouseComedy.com. – PASADENA

Comic and Toy Show at the Pasadena Convention Center, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Pasadena Comic and Toy Show is a one-day comic book and toy culture event featuring more than 75 comic book and toy vendors along with artists, creators, some celebrity guests and panels. Tickets range from $10 to $15 and admission is free for kids. For more information, visit PasadenaComicAndToyShow.com. – PASADENA

Jan. 28

Movie Monday’s at Dave & Buster’s, Jan. 28 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave. #930u, Arcadia, CA 91007). Movie Mondays is a monthly independent film night giving independent filmmakers the opportunity to showcase their work on the big screen and do a Q-and-A. General admission is free. For more information, visit @dnbarcadia on Facebook. – ARCADIA

Off the Page at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). This month’s staged play reading is “Father of the Bride,” Directed by Roxanne Barker. Admission is free. For more information, visit SierraMadrePlayhouse.org. –SIERRA MADRE

Sparrow Songs: Community edition at Old Towne Pub, Jan. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight (66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). Doors open at 8 p.m. and you get to hear Cassowary, Marko Level, and Dalmasy perform. Admission is free. For more information, visit @oldtownepubmusic on Facebook. – PASADENA

Jan. 29

Salsa Dancing at Ixtapa, Jan. 29 from 8-9 p.m. (119 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105). Sergio and Bobby will provide beginner and intermediate salsa lessons while DJ Pachanga provides the music and lessons. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, call (626) 304-1000. – PASADENA

Jan. 30

Alabama-Style Whiskey Tasting at Vendome Wine & Spirits, Jan. 30 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. (103 E. Santa Clara St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Clyde May’s Whisky representative, Joseph Petris, will teach you all about Clyde May’s Whisky as you taste. There is no charge to participate. For more information, visit VendomeArcadia.com. – ARCADIA

Jan. 31

Super Smash Bros. Tournament at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Jan. 31 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Sign up and test your skills; the lucky winner will win a prize. The price to participate is $10 and includes one pint of your choice. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – ARCADIA

Agents & Ales at Frogtown Brewery, Jan. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (2931 Gilroy St., Los Angeles, CA 90039). Join Town Square Real Estate for a free beer and ask these real estate experts your questions. You must RSVP to get your free beer. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – LOS ANGELES