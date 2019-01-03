Jan. 4 – Jan. 10

EDITOR’S PICK

Taste of Korea at Institute of Culinary Education – Los Angles, Jan. 8 from 1-4 p.m. (521 E. Green St., Lab M-211, Pasadena, CA 91101). During three 1-hour demos you will explore and taste the basics and indispensable staples of Korea’s culinary traditions. Registration is free. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

Jan. 4

Ricky Z at Arcadia Blues Club, Jan. 4 from 7-11:30 p.m. (18 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Start your weekend with a great night of blues featuring Ricky Z accompanied by Bobby Bluehouse & ABC All-Stars. Tickets are $5. Food is available for purchase until midnight and parking is free. For more information, visit ArcadiaBluesClub.com. – ARCADIA

Puddle of Mudd at The Rose – Pasadena, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Puddle of Mudd has sold over 7 million albums and had a string of No. 1 hits like “Blurry,” “Psycho,” and “Away from Me.” Tickets range from $25 to $40. For more information, visit WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com. – PASADENA

Jan. 5

Sneak Haircuts Live at the Buccaneer, Jan. 5 from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. (70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). The band is returning to the pirate-themed bar. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, visit @sneakyhaircuts on Facebook. – SIERRA MADRE

Don’t Tell Pasadena, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. (the exact address will be emailed to you the morning of the show once you have purchased your ticket). Don’t Tell Comedy is a secret comedy show that has featured names like Ali Wong, Tom Segura, and Ila Shlesinger. General admission is $15 and VIP is $25. For more information, visit DontTellComedy.com. – PASADENA

Jan. 6

Moonlight Forest at the Los Angeles Arboretum, Jan. 6 from 5:30-10 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). This is your last chance to view the magnificent lanterns depicting dragons, pandas and more. Tickets range from $23 to $28. For more information, visit Arboretum.org. – ARCADIA

The Jane Austen Tea Social at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, Jan. 6 from 1:30-5:30 p.m. (150 N. Madison Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). This Regency tea and dance features the opportunity to learn how to dance the Regency waltz. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit HistoricalTeaAndDance.org. – PASADENA

PCC Flea Market at Pasadena City College, Jan. 6 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106). The PCC Flea Market is known primarily for selling antiques and collectibles, with the products varying from high-end antiques to rummage sale-type items. Admission is free. For more information, visit Pasadena.edu. – PASADENA

Jan. 7

Brittany Ackerman at Vroman’s Bookstore, Jan. 7 from 7-8 p.m. (695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Brittany Ackerman discusses and signs her book “The Perpetual Motion Machine.” Ron Koertge, author of “Yellow Moving Van,” will be joining Brittany in conversation. Admission is free but those wishing to get books signed must purchase at least one copy of the author’s most recent title from Vroman’s. For more information, visit VromansBookstore.com. – PASADENA

Jan. 8

Songwriter Serenade at Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant & Bar, Jan. 8 from 7-9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). More than 10 artists will perform for this special celebration. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @TheSongwriterSerenade on Facebook. – ARCADIA

Oklahoma Ollie at The Mixx, Jan. 8 from 8 p.m. to midnight (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Oklahoma Ollie has previously played with many other incredible legends such as Etta James, Curtis Griffin, the late Lowell Fulson, Willie Mae Thornton, and Lil Johnny Adams. There is no cover charge for this concert. For more information, visit TheMixxPasadena.com. – PASADENA

Tuesday Musicale at Pasadena Central Library, Jan. 8 at 12:30 p.m., (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Live classical music brought to you at the Donald R. Wright Auditorium. This concert is free. For more information, call (626) 537-1735. – PASADENA

Jan. 9

The Foodie Space at the Pasadena Museum of California Art, Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (490 Union St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Foodie Space is a new interactive pop-up experience where visitors will have a chance to take tons of glorious photos with giant, colorful, food-themed exhibits. The exhibit runs through Jan. 27. Tickets are $20 Tuesday l- Thursday and $25 Friday – Sunday. Admission is free for children under 2. For more information, visit TheFoodieSpace.com. – PASADENA

Happy Hour Paint Class at Paint n Play Art Studio, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. (418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Unleash your inner Renoir while enjoying adult refreshments with your friends. Tickets are $45 and it includes your refreshment. For more information, visit Eventbrite or @traciloving418 on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Game Night at the Monrovia Public Library, Jan. 9 from 6-8:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Discover new games and socialize with other gamers. This event is for adults 18-years-old and older. The event is free and snacks are provided. For more information, visit CityOfMonrovia.org. – MONROVIA

Trivia Night at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Jan. 9 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Challenge your friends to a battle of the brains. Admission is free but food and drinks are note. For more information, visit MtLoweBrewing.com. – ARCADIA

Eric Lynxwiler at the Women’s City Club of Pasadena, Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m. (160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Lynxwiler, an urban anthropologist and author, discusses and signs “Knott’s Preserved: From Boysenberry to Theme Park, The History of Knott’s Berry Farm.” You can RSVP for free. For more information about the event call (415) 781-7532, email info@bccbooks.org, or visit bccbooks.org/programs. – PASADENA

Jan. 10

Rebels of Comedy at The Ice House, Jan. 10 at 8:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). This is a special event with a two drink minimum and no refunds. General admission is $15. For more information, visit IceHouseComedy.com. – PASADENA