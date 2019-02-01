Arts & Entertainment

Jason Robert Band Performing Debut at the Arcadia Blues Club

Friday, Feb. 8 at Arcadia Blues Club at 7 p.m.

High Desert singer, songwriter and guitarist Jason Robert makes his performing debut at the Arcadia Blues Club (16 E. Huntington Drive) on Friday, Feb. 8. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 if purchased in advance and $10 at the door. This event is for the 21-and-over crowd. For more information, call (626) 447-9349 or visit arcadiabluesclub.com. JJ Gunn and the Bobby Bluehouse Band will also perform that night.

Robert – who capped a solid 2018 with a Best Video nomination for “Mr. Bell” from the 2018 LA Music Critic Awards – releases his new album, “The Death of Stone Stanley,” on Feb. 5. Nashville Blues & Roots Alliance says of Roberts, “[his] talent as a composer, guitarist, and vocalist is undeniable. He has taken the premise of Delta Blues and infused it with a sound that is rough, raw, and indeed unique. His originals are created in the style of the past masters, and, ‘The Death Of Stone Stanley’ is a crowning achievement!”

Jason Robert, who was nominated for Best Video in 2018 by the LA Music Critic Awards, releases his new album, “The Death of Stone Stanley,” on Feb. 5. – Courtesy photo

Jason recently released two of the tracks on “The Death of Stone Stanley” as videos: “Mr. Bell” (“a spooky, haunting track … the story of a town doomed to last forever in that place between worlds,” according to Indie Pulse Music); and “John The Revelator” (“an amazing cover of the 1926 blues classic” says LA Music Critic).

Robert’s previous 2017 album “The Mudstomp Tapes,” (released under the Stone Stanley moniker) received great reviews both in the U.S. and abroad. Robert describes the Mudstomp sound as “a very muddy sound predicated on the back-beat of drums and distorted acoustic guitars with a lot of re-verb on the drums and vocals. It’s something that has organically grown out of my solo work. The feeling is one of stomping through the Desert during a mid-summer rain on a Saturday night.” Musically, Robert says, “it encompasses an eclectic mix of blues, folk, rock, and a hint of reggae, that takes on a life of its own.”

January 31, 2019

About Author

Sierra Madre Weekly


