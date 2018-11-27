Johnny Schaefer’s New CD ‘Finlandia Brasileria’ Sounds of a Bossa Nova Christmas

With lush melodies and Brazilian rhythms, this is a holiday song like no other

Johnny Schaefer has combined his two loves, music and Christmas to release another highly acclaimed Christmas song. Titled “Finlandia Brasileria,” Johnny penned a serene Christmas lyric to the melody “Finlandia” by Jean Sibelius. Produced by Stephan Oberhoff, (Heartbeat Brazil) fresh from producing with Quincy Jones, lush harmonies were added with stunning instrumentation with a Latin grove. Backup vocals were by Rodger Guerrero. This is a song of Christmas, a song of love, and a song of reverence. The link to “Finlandia Brasileria” can be found on Sound Cloud. Along with the song is an accompanied video shot in Oceanside. Both are being very well received. The new video release can be seen on YouTube.

Stacy Zering expressed the following on Schaefer: “Given the emotional depth of his singing and the strength of his lyrical content, it becomes quickly obvious that Schaefer’s genre hopping isn’t a case of executing it for its own sake. He is simply an artist with a passion for various styles of music, and he will not allow any boundaries to limit his creative scope.”

Based in Los Angeles, Johnny Schaefer is a singer/song writer of eclectic music. He has a B.A. in music (composition and voice) from California State University Fullerton. He has sung back up for Josh Groban, Melissa Manchester, Sarah Vaughn, Pete Townsend, Diahann Carroll, and Billy Idol among others. He has performed with author and lecturer Marianne Williamson and is an Orange County Musical Arts Society Award Winner. He has been a cantor at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hollywood, Calif. since 1981.

With over 110,000 social media followers, Johnny’s interviews for “Finlandia Brasiliera” have been widely viewed by his social media audience.

For more information about Johnny Schaefer, go to hearjohnny.com.