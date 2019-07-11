July 12 – July 18

EDITOR’S PICK

Rhapsody in Blue at Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, July 13 from 5:30-10 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). The Gershwin Era meets the energy and excitement of the Jazz Age with your favorite jazz and swing standards from Gershwin to Ella. Tickets start at $10. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

July 12

“Mary Poppins” at The Taylor Performing Arts Center, July 12 at 8 p.m., July 13 at 2 and 8 p.m., and July 14 at 5 p.m. (845 W. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical. General seating is $25, VIP is $35, students and children under 12 pay $15, and seniors pay $20. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Old Pasadena Summer Cinema – “Clueless” at One Colorado, July 12 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). The Kind Sage will have a pop-up bar for some pre-film libations. In addition to the movie there will be silent disco and iPic will be handing out popcorn while supplies last. This event is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Gayme Night at San Gabriel Valley LGBTQ Center, July 12 from 7-9 p.m. (2607 Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). Gayme Night is a game night for everyone under the rainbow umbrella. This event is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

626 Night Market at Santa Anita Park, July 12-14 from 4-11:59 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Try new foods, revisit old favorites, enjoy the live music on the Entertainment stage, or meander through the Art Walk. Admission is $5 at the door, cash only. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Sinbad at The Rose, July 12 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Ranked by Comedy Central as one of the “100 Greatest Standups of all Time,” actor and comedian Sinbad has had audiences laughing for over three decades. Tickets range from $38 to $68. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

July 13

Summer Concert at Station Square, July 13 from 7-8:30 p.m. (1629 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Your entire family can enjoy an evening of free musical entertainment by the band Night Owl playing your favorite Top 40 hits. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Black Cat Bones with Caleb’s Spirit at Arcadia Blues Club, July 13 from 7 p.m. – midnight (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). These two bands from Tucson, Ariz. will make their first tour stop at Arcadia Blues Club. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 on the day of the concert. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Old Pasadena Summer Cinema – “Monsters Inc.” at One Colorado, July 13 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). Il Fornaio will have a pop-up bar for some pre-film libations. In addition to the movie there will be silent disco and iPic will be handing out popcorn while supplies last. This event is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Women’s Self-Defense Workshop at Arcadia County Park, July 13 from 9 a.m. – noon (405 S. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). Learn basic combatives, self-defense fundamentals, ground escapes and footwork. This workshop is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Old Pasadena Summer Cinema – “The Lego Movie” at Central Park, July 13 from 6:30-10 p.m. (141 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). Pack a picnic, enjoy tunes from DJ Glenn Red and free face painting for the kids. Paradis Ice Cream Old Pasadena will visit before the film, handing out free ice cream cups while supplies last. This event is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Floral Worshop with Majestic Designs Florist at MDs Florist, July 13 at 4:45 p.m. (10 E. Huntington Drive, Suite A, Arcadia, CA 91006). Learn to make a centerpiece vase arrangement. Sing-up to reserve your spot in the workshop. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

“Much Ado About Nothing” at Sierra Madre Memorial Park, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. (222 Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Get your picnic, a blanket, your family and friends (and your dog) and visit Messina in the 1950s–movie stars and power players–and see the young lovers Hero and Claudio, soon to wed, conspire to get verbal sparring partners and confirmed singles Benedick and Beatrice to wed as well. Performances are offered on a donations basis. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

July 14

Bastille Day at Walt Disney Concert Hall, July 14 at 2 p.m. (111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012). The California Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Dr. Victor Vener, presents “Bastille Day” with Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No.3 c minor Op. 78 “Organ Symphony,” Berlioz’ Symphonie Fantastique and selections from Boublil and Schönberg’s “Les Misérables.” Tickets range from $37.50 to $140. For more information, click here. – LOS ANGELES

Summer Concert at Library Park, July 14 from 7-8:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Spend your Sunday enjoying music in the park. Langston Theard & Adoration will perform gospel and soul. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Rose Bowl Flea Market at Rose Bowl Stadium, July 14 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Shop from over 2,500 vendors selling everything from coveted antiques, rare vintage finds, and today’s most up-to-date trends. Regular admission is $9. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Adams’ Pack Station Barnyard Jamboree at Adam’s Pack Station, July 14 from noon – 5 p.m. (Chantry Flat Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). Steven Bejarano and Jon Fuller will perform. They will serve fresh burgers & fries, grilled hot dogs & hot links, panini sandwiches, and veggie burgers. Cold beer, soda pop and snacks are also available. Parking is $10 on Sundays. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

July 15

Live Music with Mikael Pederson at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., July 15 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Start your work week with some nice live music in the evenings. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

July 16

The YoYoYo Podcast with Martin & Hooter at The Ice House, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Father and son comedic-duo, Martin and Hooter Moreno chat weekly about love, life and family while keeping it real. Tickets are $10. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

July 17

Chef Demonstrations at Westfield Santa Anita, July 17 from 3-6:30 p.m. (Level 1 in Macy’s Court, 400 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Enjoy a live ‘how to’ with Benihana, Porkfolio, and Hai Di Lao. Each restaurant will demonstrate their favorite dishes and provide a free tasting. Three baskets with chef-inspired goodies and a $50 gift card from a participating restaurant at the event will be raffled. Registration is free and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Off the Screen Film Series: “42nd Street” at Sierra Madre Playhouse, July 17 from 8-10 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). This is a non-stop festival of iconic backstage musical tropes: the desperate producer battling all odds to cobble together a hit, the wide-eyed ingenue who gets her big chance on opening night, the cynical “gold-diggers” looking for sugar daddies, and Broadway as the “naughty, bawdy, gaudy” birthplace of the Great American Songbook. Tickets are $10. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

July 18

2019 Summer Concert and Movie Series at Arcadia City Hall, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. (240 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Mark Easterday Band will play country and the film “Smallfoot” (rated PG) will play. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Guqin Master Jiazhen Zhao at USC Pacific Asia Museum, July 18 from 7-9 p.m. (46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). This concert will feature world-class guqin (a seven-string zither) player Jiazhen Zhao. Master Zhao, a professor from Central Conservatory of China, has performed for audiences around the world including former President Barack Obama. This is a free concert. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

The Joke Gym at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., July 18 from 7-9:30 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Celebrate that it’s almost Friday with some laughs and brews. Admission is free but the brews are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA