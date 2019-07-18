July 19 – July 25

EDITOR’S PICK

Camp Craft Club at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., July 19 from 6-9 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Make paracord bracelets, Ojos de Dios, and friendship bracelets. There is a $10 fee for supplies and the first pint of the evening. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

July 19

Old Pasadena Summer Cinema – “Enchanted” at One Colorado, July 19 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). In addition to the film, there will be Silent Disco headsets available, iPic is handing out popcorn, Sugarfina will be selling treats and The Kind Sage will have a pop-up bar. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

“Much Ado About Nothing” at Sierra Madre Memorial Park, July 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. (222 Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra

Madre, CA 91024). Get your picnic, a blanket, your family and friends (and your dog) and visit Messina in the 1950s–movie stars and power players–and see the young lovers Hero and Claudio, soon to wed, conspire to get verbal sparring partners and confirmed singles Benedick and Beatrice to wed as well. Performances are offered on a donations basis. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Arboretum Summer Nights at Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, July 19 from 5-8 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Streetlight Cadence will play their alternative folk pop music. There will be crafts, lawn games and local food trucks. General admission is $8 and $4 for kids 5-12 years old. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

July 20

50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing at Arcadia Public Library, July 20 from 3-4:30 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). Watch the 2019 Apollo 11 documentary and stay after to create your own stardust jar while supplies last. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

2019 Movies in the Park at Kiwanis Park, July 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (340 N. Grand Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Pack your picnic blankets and lawn chairs, enjoy free games and activities, then sit back and watch “Incredibles 2.” Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Old Pasadena Summer Cinema – “Coco” at One Colorado, July 20 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). In addition to the film, there will be Silent Disco headsets available, iPic is handing out popcorn, Sugarfina will be selling treats and Il Fornaio will have a pop-up bar. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Gonedala at Myrtle Tree Café, July 20 from 7:30-10 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Local indie music group Gonedala will perform. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Sanctuary Fitness Water Balloon Festival & After Party at Sanctuary Fitness – Pasadena, July 20 from 11:45 a.m. – 2 p.m. (182 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). Join Sanctuary Fitness for this fundraiser benefiting LAUSD homeless children. They are asking for a $5 minimum donations or items off of the LAUSD wish list. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Plumeria Day at Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, July 20 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Tour a grove of nearly 100 plumeria plants, attend garden workshops and shop the plumeria plant sale. The event is included in regular admission: $9 for adults $4 for children. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

American Fertility Expo & Conference 2019 at Pasadena Conference Center, July 20 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). This one-day only event will provide both an educational and resourceful atmosphere comprised of fertility professionals from across the nation. The expo will offer one-on-one consultations with fertility experts, fertility screenings, rejuvenation room, and terrific raffles. Tickets are $15 per person in advance and $20 at the door. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Summer Concert at Station Square, July 20 from 7-8:30 p.m. (1629 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Pack your lawn chair and blankets and enjoy some jazz and blues courtesy of the Blue Breeze Band. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Vision Group Live Takeover at Entrance Bar & Lounge, July 20 at 9 p.m. to July 21 at 2 a.m. (80 W. Live Oak Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). There will be music for AV Gazz, Luxage and The WAHB Life. Admission is free and they will be passing our Rockstar Energy drinks to keep you on the dance floor. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

July 21

Summer Concert at Library Park, July 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Pack your lawn chair and blankets and enjoy Kelly Rae Band’s performance of country music. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

July 22

Live Music with Mynameismilk at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., July 22 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Start you work week with some live music and brews. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Astronomy on Tap at Der Wolf, July 22 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). The event will feature beer, pub trivia and a talk on “When Planets Collide: Making Our Moon from the Wreckage.” Event is free and open to all, no reservations necessary. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

July 23

Mid-Year 2019 Economic Discussion at Monrovia Library Park, July 23 from 8:30-10 a.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). A panel of wealth managers from KWB & Associates will discuss tariffs, taxes, Trump, investment models and strategy, and give an economic update. Registration is free. To RSVP by July 19 click here. – MONROVIA

July 24

Apollo 11 – The Immersive Live Show at The Rose Bowl, July 24 at 8 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Apollo 11 is a ground-breaking new play with an original story inspired by the Apollo missions. The show is performed by a cast of 20 in our spectacular, custom-built theater, the lunar dome, with 40,000 square feet of video projections. Tickets start at $56 per person. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

July 25

2019 Summer Concert and Movie Series at Arcadia City Hall, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. (240 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). The Kings of 88 will play classic piano rock and the film “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (rated PG) will play. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Hinder at The Rose, July 25 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Hinder’s 2005 debut album, “Extreme Behavior,” climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and was the second Top Rock Album. Tickets range from $24 to $48. For more information, click here. – PASADENA