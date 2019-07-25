July 26 – Aug. 1

EDITOR’S PICK

MAFA Summer Art Walk in Old Town, July 27 from 7-10 p.m. (Myrtle Avenue, between Lime Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, Monrovia, CA 91016). The Monrovia Fine Arts Association presents their annual Summer Art Walk showcasing local painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelry designers, ceramic artists, and more. There will be live demonstrations, art for sale, an adult canvas art workshop and live music. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Your weekly events

July 26

Laser Tag After Hours at Monrovia Public Library, July 26 from 7-9 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Children in sixth-12th grade can enjoy a game of laser tag in the library. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Final Fridays at Rose Bowl Stadium, July 26 from 4-9 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Pack up a blanket and spend the evening at this food truck festival featuring outdoor games, foot golf, moon bounces and photo opportunities. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

July 27

Salsa Social at Sonata Room, July 27 at 7:45 p.m. to July 28 at 1 a.m. (210 N. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). Dance the night away to scintillating salsa rhythms, bachata and cha-cha-cha by DJ Brandon. Admission is $12. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

The Office Trivia at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., July 27 from 6-9 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Gather a group of 5 or less friends and compete in The Office Trivia presented by Pint Pals. Admission is free but brews are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

The Cords Live at The Diplomat, July 27 from 7-10 p.m. (109 E. Lemon Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy a meal at The Diplomat and then dance to new wave and pop hits from the ‘80s. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Veggie Gardening 101 at Monrovia Community Garden, July 27 from 9-10:30 a.m. (303 W. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Learn about seasonal planting, thinning, watering, companion planting and basic pest control. The workshop is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Movies in the Park – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at Julian Fisher Park, July 27 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (915 S. California Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). In addition to the film there will be free activities, games, and arts and crafts. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Summer Concert at Station Square, July 27 from 7-8:30 p.m. (1629 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Pack your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy free salsa dance lessons before Salsa Caliente plays your favorite salsa hits. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Eat|See|Hear Outdoor Movie: “Home Alone” at Centennial Square, July 27 from 5:30-11:30 p.m. (100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). In addition to seeing this holiday classic, enjoy live music and nourishment from the food trucks present. General admission is $14 and $8 for kids 12 and younger. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Old Pasadena Summer Cinema – “Nacho Libre” at One Colorad, July 27 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). In addition to the film there will also be silent disco headsets available, iPic will be handing out popcorn while supplies last, Sugarfina will be selling treats and Il Fornaio will have a pop-up bar. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Old Pasadena Summer Cinema – “Zootopia” at Central Park, July 27 from 6:30-10 p.m. (141 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). Pack a picnic, enjoy tunes from DJ Glenn Red, free face painting and ice cream cups and then relax and enjoy the film. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Old Pasadena Historic Pub Crawl at Memorial Park Metro Goldline Station, July 27 from 2-5 p.m. (125 E. Holly St., Pasadena, CA 91103). This guided walking tour of Pasadena’s original downtown includes stops at pubs distinctive for their history, architecture, and spirits. The tour includes beer tastings plus little-known facts and forgotten lore. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Adam Carolla is Unprepared at The Rose, July 27 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Jimmy Kimmel has always said that Adam Carolla is the funniest comedian who has never written a joke and dared him to prove it. Carolla has accepted Jimmy’s challenge to do a show completely supplied by audience members’ ideas for Carolla to spin into comedy gold. Tickets range from $25 to $45. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

July 28

Summer Concert at Library Park, July 28 from 7-8:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Go out to enjoy some retro ‘50s music by Smokin’ Cobras and free swing dance lessons before the concert. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Beer & Magic at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., July 28 from 6-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Enjoy some beer and watch some magic tricks up close. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Fat Girls Hiking, Los Angeles: Hike & Beer at Bailey Canyon Park – Natural Trail, July 28 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (451 W. Carter Ave., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Join FGH LA for a hike at Bailey Canyon Park and socializing at Mt. Lowe Brewery afterward. FGH is “a safer space for fat folks and people who live in marginalized identities. We don’t allow any weight loss talk, diet talk or body shaming at any of our events or hikes.” FGH has a limited amount of free tickets that are limited to one per person but they ask that you consider making a $5, $10 or $15 donation by purchasing a ticket to this hike. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Space: A Giant Leap Concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall, July 28 at 2 p.m. (111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012). The California Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Dr. Victor Vener, presents “Space: A Giant Leap” with title tracks from “Apollo 13,” “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” Strauss’ “Also Sprach Zarathustra” featured in “2001: A Space Odyssey,” Holst’s “Mars” and “Jupiter” and Mahler’s “Symphony No. 1, Titan.” Tickets range from $37.50 to $140. For more information, click here. – LOS ANGELES

July 29

Off the Page: “Permanent Collection” at Sierra Madre Playhouse, July 29 from 7-10 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Permanent Collection is a searing examination of racial politics that ultimately asks how much space — literally and figuratively — the white world gives to African Americans. What is the cost of failing to view the world through another’s eyes? This event is free. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

July 30

Tuesday Blues Jam With Marguaret Love & The Lovettes at The Mixx, July 30 from 8 p.m. to midnight (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). The LA Blues Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 BET Awards, Marguaret Love entertains Los Angeles crowds with her band The Love and the Lovettes. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

July 31

Garden Install and Disney Volunteer Day at Mayflower Elementary, July 31 at 8 a.m. (210 N. Mayflower Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Mayflower Elementary is partnering with Disney’s volunteer reward program “All for Good” to receive Disneyland entrance tickets in exchange for volunteer hours. The tickets will be auctioned off to raise much needed funds for Mayflower students. Attendance is free. For more information, click here. To sign-up, click here. – MONROVIA

Jon Stites and Friends at The Ice House, July 31 at 8 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Comedians Jon Stites, Christopher Titus, Kevin Shea and Chris Porter will perform. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Aug. 1

Understanding Your Skin with Dermatologist Dr. Phillip Lee at The Kensington Sierra Madre, Aug. 1 from 6-7 p.m. (245 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). The discussion will cover skin health and maintenance as well as typical benign skin growth and skin cancers. This is a free event sponsored by The Kensington Sierra Madre. To register, click here. – SIERRA MADRE