July 5 – July 11

EDITOR’S PICK

626 Night Market at Santa Anita Park, July 5-7 from 4 p.m. – midnight (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). The event features a diverse offering of food and shopping vendors, live performances and music on the Entertainment Stage, an Art Walk, games and activities for the whole family. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Your weekly events

July 5

Old Time Song & Dance at Urban Homestead, July 5 from 7-9 p.m. (631 Cypress Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). Clinton Davis is an old-time folk musician who currently performs on guitar, banjo, fiddle, harmonica, mandolin, and piano. For this very special show, he will be joined by his trio and backing up Rebecca Stout (LA) for a set of old time song and dance, and Mara Kaye (NYC) singing old school acoustic blues. Tickets are $25. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Wild Child – A Live Recreation of a ‘60s Doors Concert at The Rose, July 5 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The music is painstakingly reproduced and combined with the voice, look and essence of Jim Morrison live on stage (performed by lead singer Dave Brock). Tickets range from $24 to $34. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Brazilian Jazz Night at Myrtle Tree Café, July 5 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy smooth and intoxicating Brazilian and international jazz with award-winning singer songwriter Mari Nobre and her group Nobresil. Admission is free but drinks and food are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

July 6

Old Pasadena Summer Cinema – “Captain America: Civil War” at One Colorado, July 6 from 8:30-11 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). In addition to the movie there will be silent disco and iPic will be handing out popcorn while supplies last. This event is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Summer Concert at Station Square, July 6 from 7-8:30 p.m. (1629 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Your entire family can enjoy an evening of free musical entertainment by the band Cold Duck playing Motown hits. Don’t forget your lawn chair and blanket. This concert is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Red, White & Blue Ballroom Party at Sonata Room, July 6 7:30-11 p.m. (210 N. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). Spend the night dancing ballroom, Latin, swing and much more as DJ Brandon plays the greatest titles of dance music. Tickets are $14 and include refreshments and snacks. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Old Pasadena Summer Cinema – “Babe” at Central Park, July 6 from 6:30-9:30 (141 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). Central Park movie-goers have the opportunity to bring a picnic and find the perfect spot to sit on a summer evening. Beginning at 6:30pm, enjoy tunes from DJ Glenn Red and puppet fun for the kids. Paradis Ice Cream will visit before the film, handing out free ice cream cups while supplies last. This is part of the free movie series. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

“Much Ado About Nothing” at Sierra Madre Memorial Park, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. (222 Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Get your picnic, a blanket, your family and friends (and your dog) and visit Messina in the 1950s–movie stars and power players–and see the young lovers Hero and Claudio, soon to wed, conspire to get verbal sparring partners and confirmed singles Benedick and Beatrice to wed as well. Performances are offered on a donations basis. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Jerry Garcia and Friends at The Ice House, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). In June 2017, Jerry Garcia made his Netflix debut as he co-starred in Chingo Bling’s “They Can’t Deport Us All” Comedy Special. And, he will be joined on stage by Jesus Sepulveda. General admission is $10. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Moving/Pictures at Huntington Library, July 6 at 6 p.m. (1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108). The event will include music from films like “Saving Private Ryan,” “Amistad,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Born on the 4th of July,” “Young Mr. Lincoln,” and “The Terminal,” and songs like “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Stayin’ Alive,” “As Time Goes By,” and “Mrs. Robinson.” Tickets range from $50 to $130. For more information, click here. – SAN MARINO

July 7

Summer Concert at Library Park, July 7 from 7-8:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Your entire family can enjoy an evening of free musical entertainment by the band Soto Band playing top 40 Latin. Don’t forget your lawn chair and blanket. This concert is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Adams’ Pack Station Barnyard Jamboree at Adam’s Pack Station, July 7 from noon – 5 p.m. (Chantry Flat Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). The New Mexican, Raspin Stuwart, Cynthia Brando and GRIT will perform. They will serve fresh burgers & fries, grilled hot dogs & hot links, panini sandwiches, and veggie burgers. Cold beer, soda pop and snacks are also available. Parking is $10 on Sundays. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

PCC Flea Market at PCC, July 7 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106). The Pasadena City College Flea Market is known primarily for selling antiques and collectibles, with the products varying from high-end antiques to rummage sale-type items. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

July 8

Lights, Camera, Animals at Sierra Madre Public Library, July 8 from 10-11 a.m. (440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Animals are acrobats, high flyers, and magicians all on their own. Join Pacific Animal Productions as they highlight the natural stars and talents across the animal kingdom. This event is free. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

July 9

The Songwriter Serenade at Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant, July 9 from 7-9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Kaz Murphy, Annette Conlon, Bill Burnett and Andrew Kelsey will perform their original songs. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

July 10

Off the Screen: “Footlight Parade” at Sierra Madre Playhouse, July 10 from 8-10 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). When asked for the very best Warner Brothers/Busby Berkeley musical in the 1930s, most film scholars name “Footlight Parade.” Tickets are $10. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Trivia at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., July 10 at 7:30 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Gather your friends for a challenging round of trivia. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Apollo 11: The Immersive Live Show at Rose Bowl Stadium, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and July 11 at 8 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). One of mankind’s greatest achievements is a stunning live show, with an original story, full cast and presented in the spectacular Lunar Dome with its sensational 40,000 square feet of video projections. There are multiple dates and times available for this show. Tickets range from $48 to $84; check here for ticket availability. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

July 11

2019 Summer Concert and Movie Series at City Hall West Lawn, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. (240 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Mariachi Divas will perform live and the movie shown will be “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” This event is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

“Mary Poppins” at The Louise K. Taylor Performing Arts Center, July 11 at 8 p.m. (845 W. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical. Tickets range from $15 to $35. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

French Wine tasting at The Arbour Restaurant, July 11 from 5-7 p.m. (527 S. Lake Ave. #120, Pasadena, CA 91101). Taste five delicious wines that are not available in stores with guest Sommelier Eric Espuny of Maison Leroy. Each wine will be paired with a signature bite from the restaurant. Tickets are $45. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Mambo Nights at The Rose, July 11 at 8 p.m. to July 12 at 1 a.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Rose hosted by Latin Dance Pro and DJ Charlie continues its electrifying series of Vintage Salsa Nights this summer featuring live music by Bobby y Su Conjunto Afro Son. There is a $15 cover charge at the door before 10 p.m., $20 after that time. For more information, click here. – PASADENA