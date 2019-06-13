June 14 – June 20

EDITOR’S PICK

Disney Trivia Night at Copper Still Grill, June 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (610 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. and happy hour at 3:30 p.m. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Your weekly events

June 14

Estrella Jalisco Presents: The Mexican National Team “Fan HQ” at ixTapa Cantina, June 14 from 5-8 p.m. (119 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105). Join fellow fans to cheer on Mexico and enjoy drink specials, live music, themed games and a special appearance by El Tri legend Moises Muñoz. Registration is free but drinks and food are not. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Three Saints & A Sinner at Gem City Grill,, June 14 at 9 p.m. – June 15 at 1 a.m. (115 E. Olive Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The bad loves good old classic rock like The Beatle, Tom Petty, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. Admission is free but drinks and food are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Knife Skills 101 at Institute of Culinary Education – Los Angeles, June 14 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (521 E. Green St. Pasadena, CA 91101). A professional chef-instructor will demonstrate how to slice, dice, chop and much more in the safest and most efficient manner. Tickets are $90. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Gold Cup Day for Play at Central Park, June 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (275 S Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). The Allstate “Day for Play” event will feature goalkeeper battles where participants will have the chance to try their skills against fellow competitors and Moisés Muñoz. Fans will also have the ability to get up close and personal with Gold Cup trophy to pose for photos. Fans who attend will have a chance to win match tickets to the Mexico v. Cuba game on June 15. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

June 15

Pasadena Chalk Festival at The Paseo, June 15 & 16 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). In addition to art pieces made out of art, the festival will feature live music, children making art, animators in action, highlights of movie posters and iconic scenes in film, a gallery and auction, a classic car show and awards ceremony. This event is free for all ages. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Flavors of Thai Cuisine at Sauté Culinary Academy, June 15 from 6-9 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). In this hands-on cooking class, students will learn how to cook Traditional Thai dishes using the freshest ingredients. Tickets are $75. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Bach: St John Passion at St Philip the Apostle Church, June 15 from 8-10 p.m. (151 S. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Pasadena Master Chorale brings you Johann Sebastian Bach’s sacred oratoio St John Passion. Registration is free but it is encouraged you make a donation at the end of the performance. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Dwight Yoakam Live at The Arboretum, June 15 from 5:30-10:30 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger proudly presents the third annual summer concert festival “Live at the Arboretum” with multiple Grammy Award-winning country star Dwight Yoakam. General admission lawn tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Restoration Day at Madison House, June 15 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (651 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). Learn some skills that will help you handle minor repairs or restoration projects or determine what work might need to be done to your home. There will be various hands-on workshops and presentations. Tickets are $10 per session or three sessions for $25. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

KCRW Summer Nights at One Colorado, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). Girlpool and KCRW DJ Chris Douridas will provide music. This event is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Joey Riedel’s Elton John Experience at The Rose, June 15 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). During the show Joey will take you on a musical journey of the Elton John catalog that spans three decades of hits. Tickets are $19.50. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Lecture: Female Models in the “Century of Women” at Norton Simon Museum, June 15 from 4-5 p.m. (411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105). Lecture by David Pullins, assistant curator, The Frick Collection, will explore the status of female models in 18th-century France, especially how they were torn between their identification as faithful wives, professional models and disreputable courtesans. The event is free with the price of admission. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and free for children, students with valid I.D. and active military personnel with valid I.D. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Juneteenth Celebration at Jackie Robinson Community Center, June 15 from noon – 4 p.m. (1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). The celebration will include live entertainment, arts & crafts, and food vendors. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

June 16

Oscar Vomit Art Show at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., June 16 from 6-9 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Attend this art show to see the works of Oscar Vomit. This show is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Father’s Day Paint Together at Whimsy Pasadena, June 16 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (40 Mills Place, Pasadena, CA 91105). An expert artist will guide you and your dad, family, friends through the creation of a painting inspired by Father’s Day. Early bird admission for one is $40 and $70 for two. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Green Street Jazz at Myrtle Tree Café, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The Green Street Jazz Quartet will perform songs from the American songbook, jazz standards and Latin tunes. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Doughnuts with Dads at Paint N’ Play Art Studio, June 16 from noon – 4 p.m. (418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Create hand painted mugs, and enjoy some coffee, beverages and doughnut. Tickets are $40 for dad and child, and $15 for additional child. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

‘80s Brunch at Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant, June 16 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Enjoy an ‘80s themed brunch and tap takeover with Pizza Port and Modern Times. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

June 17

Live Music with Mikael Pederson at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., June 17 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Start off your week by unwinding at the end of the day with live music. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Off the Page: Book of Days at Sierra Madre Playhouse, June 19 from 8-10 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Reminiscent of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town, Book of Days” is about the people of a small Missouri town confronted by a violent death and forced to reconsider the truths they thought they knew. Off the Page is a monthly series of staged play readings. This event is free. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Astronomy on Tap at Der Wolf, June 17 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). Astronomy on Tap is a nation-wide phenomenon where professional astronomers give informal talks in local bars on a variety of scientific topics followed by lots of discussion and interaction with the public. Event is free and open to all, no reservations necessary. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

June 18

Datefails Live With Kate Quigley at The Ice House, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA. 91106). Date Fails Podcast live. Kate Quigley hosts as comedians, athletes, actors, & celebs share their worst date fails and more. This event is rated R. General admission is $10. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

June 19

Climate Change Panel Discussion at Sierra Madre City Hall Chambers, June 19 from 7-9 p.m. (232 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Hear from experts who will share the causes and effects of climate change and actions we can all take to create a more clean and livable environment. This presentation is free of charge. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Off the Screen Film Series: “42nd Street: at Sierra Madre Playhouse, June 19 from 8-10 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). This movie is non-stop singing, tap-dancing, and wise-cracking. Tickets are $10. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

June 20

Summer Concert & Movie at City Hall’s West Lawn, June 20 at 6:30 p.m. (240 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). The band Stone Soul will perform classic soul and Motown music live and “Hotel Transylvania 3” will play after. There will also be an environmental fair. This event is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Warriors Art Evening Paint Fundraiser at VFW Post #2070, June 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (825 S. Magnolia Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Spend an evening painting for a good cause and eat some cheeseburgers or fries. Tickets are $26. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

LindyGroove 18th Anniversary at LindyGroove, June 20 from 7 p.m. – midnight (200 S. Euclid Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Celebrate with two live bands and DJ, enjoy Nomad Ice Pops and take pictures in the photo booth. There will be swing dancing in the main ballroom and dance lessons included in the cover fee. The cover fee is $18 at the door. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Apollo 11 Moon Landing 50th Anniversary at Arcadia Public Library, June 20 from 7-8:30 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). Get a sneak preview of the PBS summer special “Chasing the Moon” and end the program with a little stargazing courtesy of Old Town Sidewalk Astronomers. This event is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA