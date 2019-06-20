June 21 – June 27

The Great American Songbook: Icons from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway & Hollywood at LA County Arboretum, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). The concert will feature music from Stephen Foster to Richard Rodgers, and Barry Manilow to Marvin Hamlisch – the best of American popular song with “Beautiful Dreamer,” “Maria,” “On the Sunny Side of the Street,” “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” and more. Tickets range from $10 for general admission lawn seats to $95 for table seats. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Your weekly events

June 21

Suniai Summer Solstice Soundbath + Nature Hike at Monrovia Canyon Park Cabin, June 21 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (1200 N. Canyon Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). The solstice celebration will begin with an easy hike through the forest (the park will be open only to this group) to the waterfall and then to a cabin for a guided meditation. Tickets are $40. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

June 22

MAP 13th Anniversary Block Party at Julian Fisher Park, June 22 at 11 a.m. (915 S. California Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Monrovia Area Partnership is turning 13 and throwing a party featuring family friendly games, free barbecue and giveaways. This party is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Vegan Beer & Food Festival at Rose Bowl Stadium, June 22 from noon – 8 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). The festival features unlimited pours of the region’s best craft beer, wine, ciders, kombucha, cold brew, craft soda and tea tastings. There will be over 100 restaurants, food trucks, trucks and vendors. General admission is $55 and VIP is $120. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Free Women’s Self-Defense Workshop at Arcadia County Park, June 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (405 S. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). Learn basic combative fundamentals that can possibly save your life. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Street Food Cinema: Jurassic Park at Victory Park, June 22 from 5:30-11 p.m. (2575 Paloma St., Pasadena, CA 91107). Street Food Cinema features cool outdoor movies, picnic-ready food trucks, live music from emerging artists, interactive games and more. Advance ticket purchases range from $6 – $19. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Lil Sue & The Cow Tippers at Gem City, June 22 from 9 p.m. to midnight (115 E. Olive, Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy a night of honky tonk and drinks. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Johnny Cash Tribute by James Garner at Arcadia Performing Arts Center, June 22 from 7-8:30 p.m. (188 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Country legend Johnny Cash is faithfully recreated by tribute artist James Garner and his boom-chicka-boom Tennessee Three band. General admission is $45 and VIPP is $60. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Much Ado About Nothing at Sierra Madre Memorial Park, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. (111 Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Pack a picnic and blanket and visit Messina in the 1950s–movie stars and power players–and see the young lovers Hero and Claudio, soon to wed, conspire to get verbal sparring partners and confirmed singles Benedick and Beatrice to wed as well. Performance are offered on a donations basis. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Midsummer Festival at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., June 22 from noon to 11:59 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Festivities will include games (like beer stein holding contests), live music and DJ, outdoor beer station, mid-summer flower crown making, and food trucks. Admission is free. – ARCADIA

Rainbow Sherbet Tie Dye at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., June 22 from noon to 6 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Celebrate the re-release of their Rainbow Sherbet DIPA with a tie dye party. Free with purchase of a Pacific Plate logo shirt. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Artur Menezes at Arcadia Blues Club, June 22 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Menezes is an award-winning guitarist, having been named Best Guitarist by The Blues Foundation in 2018. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

June 23

French Macarons Baking Masterclass at Chefs Center of California, June 23 from 9 a.m. to noon (45 N. San Gabriel Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). This is your chance to learn how to bake French macarons while learning advanced macarons batter folding techniques, secret tips and tricks. Tickets are $70. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

R & R Jazz Collective at Myrtle Tree Café, June 23 from 6:30-9 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Wind down with some live jazz and blues. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Dames at Sea at Sierra Madre Playhouse, June 23 at 2:30 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Welcome to the joyous, hilarious and heartwarming world of DAMES AT SEA, a charming, small musical that pays homage to the wonderful Busby Berkeley Movie Musicals of the 1930s. Tickets are $45 for adults, $40 for seniors and $25 for youths. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

16th Annual Summer Jazz Concert Series at Vroman’s Courtyard in the Playhouse District, June 23 from 5-7 p.m. (709 E. Colorado Blvd. #160, Pasadena, CA 91101). Kira & the Major 3 will perform. This concert series is free and open to all. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Knock It Off Pattern Making at Wingwalker Brewery, June 23 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (235 W. Maple Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Make your own pattern from a piece of clothing you love- while keeping your clothes in one piece. Tickets are $45. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

June 24

Lauren Kate discusses and signs “The Orphan’s Song” at Vroman’s, June 24 at 7 p.m. (695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Kate is a #1 New York Times bestseller and her newest book is set in 1736 Venice, “When fate brings Violetta and Mino together on the roof of the Hospital of the Incurables, they form a connection that will change their lives forever. Both are orphans at the Incurables, dreaming of escape.” Admission is free but if you wish to get a copy signed you must purchase at least one copy of the author’s most recent title from Vroman’s. The book is $26. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

June 25

Speed Dating at White Horse Lounge, June 25 from 8-10 p.m. (41 S. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). The perfect opportunity to find a companion for concerts, festivals or shows. Unleash your inner foodie, adventure junkie or health and wellness guru with someone just like yourself. Tickets are $33.60. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Songwriter Serenade at Matt Denny’s Ale House, June 25 from 7-9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Nick Goodman with Ed Tree, Hunter and the Wick’d, Tapia Corel and Jim Rhodes, Jeff Kossack & The Other Hand will perform their original music. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

June 26

Off the Screen Film Series: Gold Diggers of 1933 at Sierra Madre Playhouse, June 26 from 8-10 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). When Warner Brothers had a smash hit with 42nd Street, they pushed an even gaudier, more spectacular film into production. The very first number is a classic – “We’re In the Money” – and it picks up speed from there. Tickets are $10. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

June 27

Family Breud at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., June 27 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Gather your friends and family and compete to win. It is free to play. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Tom Petty Tribute by So Petty at The Rose, June 27 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Sean Amato, Chris Wheeler, Mike Seiker, & George Moore take the legacy of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers to the stage with a mission to channel Tom Petty and re-create the soundtrack to your life. Tickets range from $15 – $25. For more information, click here. – PASADENA