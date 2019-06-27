June 28 – July 4

EDITOR’S PICK

LA Food Fest at Santa Anita Park, June 29 from 2-7 p.m. (275 Colorado Place, Arcadia, CA 91007). The 10th Annual LA Food Fest is a community event that promises not to disappoint bringing 5,000 foodies and 100-plus restaurants, carts, stands, trucks, bars, beer, wine and craft cocktail makers together including some of the city‘s top chefs, restaurants and international guest chefs. General admission is $69 and VIP is $99. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

June 28

Paint, Sip & Speed Date at Whimsy Pasadena, June 28 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (40 Mills Place, Pasadena, CA 91105). Speed dating meets paint-and-sip events; meet friends and maybe the love of your life. Tickets are $20. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Kids These Days’ Summer Bash at Myrtle Tree Café, June 28 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Kids These Days is kicking off the summer with all your favorite summer hits. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

“Much Ado About Nothing” at Sierra Madre Memorial Park, June 28-29 at 7:30 p.m. (222 Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Get your picnic, a blanket, your family and friends (and your dog) and visit Messina in the 1950s–movie stars and power players–and see the young lovers Hero and Claudio, soon to wed, conspire to get verbal sparring partners and confirmed singles Benedick and Beatrice to wed as well. Performances are offered on a donations basis. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Final Fridays at Rose Bowl Stadium, June 28 from 4-9 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Pack a blanket, ball, and the family to enjoy food and live music curated by Ninety3Impact. Additional activities will include foot golf, outdoor games, moon bounces, photo opportunities, and tours of the Rose Bowl Stadium. Admission is free but some activities may carry additional fees. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

‘80s Prom at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., June 28 from 6-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Raid your local thrift store (or your closet) for your best ‘80s attire and compete for 80s Prom King and Queen then enjoy great beer, music and take some photos. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

June 29

Patriotic Festival & Fireworks Display 2019 in Downtown Arcadia, June 29 from 5-9:30 p.m. (301 S. 1st Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). There will be music, entertainment, food, beer, wine, give-aways and fireworks. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

CatCon at Pasadena Convention Center, June 29 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and June 30 from 10 a.m. – 5 pm. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). CatCon is the biggest cat-centric, pop culture event in the world dedicated to all things feline. There will be meet & greets with celebrities, seminars, workshops, exhibitors and more. Tickets range from $10 to $70; meet & greets carry an additional cost. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

MAFA Summer Art Walk in Old Town, June 29 from 7-10 p.m. (400 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Monrovia Association of Fine Arts presents their annual Summer Art Walk which showcases local artists. There will be live art demonstrations, art for sale, an adult canvas art workshop and live music. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Garden Party at the Norton Simon Museum, June 29 from 5-7:30 p.m. (411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105). Enjoy live music in the Garden Cafe, pick up drawing supplies and sketch en plein air, or participate in a variety of art-making activities for all ages. Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for children. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

How I Met Your Mother Trivia Night at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., June 29 from 6-9 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Gather five friends and compete in How I Met Your Mother trivia, presented by Pint Pals. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Pride Month Mixer at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., June 29 from 2-5 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Join Latino Outdoors Los Angeles for fun games, snacks, a drink and win some fun prizes. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Stage to Screen at St Luke’s Episcopal Church, June 29 at 7:30 p.m. (122 S. California Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Come join the San Gabriel Valley Choral Company under the baton of Dr. Alexandra Grabarchuk for an evening of music that began on the stage and made its way to Hollywood. Tickets range from $5 to $20. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

June 30

Woman of the Year Tour at Cay Mortenson Auditorium, June 30 from 2-3 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). “America’s Got Talent” 12-language, 3-octave soprano and electrifying violinist Maki Mae, who performed at Cannes Film Festival, has planned an immersive experience that takes the audience through a powerful fantasy world of fusion classical and contemporary music with breathtaking favorites from Phantom of the Opera to The Beatles to Queen. Tickets range from $20 to $40. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Pasadena Art Show 2019 Reception at Laemmle’s Playhouse 7, June 30 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Pasadena Art Show is produced by artist, author and local impresario, Lynn Chang. The multi-faceted Chang has enlisted Laemmle Theatres and specifically its Art in the Arthouse program to act as venue and host for the now annual exhibit. Brunch & light refreshments will be served. Entry is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Live Music with The Smack Tones at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., June 30 from 5-7 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Enjoy the nice sounds of the Smack Tones. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Sierra Madre Summer Concert featuring Decades of Rock at Sierra Madre Memorial Park, June 30 from 6-8 p.m. (222 Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Pack a picnic, blanket, and chairs to enjoy a Sunday in the park with DORK. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

July 1

Paint Nite: Getaway Island Bench at Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine Pasadena, July 1 at 7 p.m. (655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Guided by a talented and entertaining artist, you’ll be amazed at what you create, and how much fun you have doing it. Tickets are $39. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

July 2

‘90s Music Trivia Night at Copper Still Grill, July 2 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (610 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). This Trivia Night will be all about ‘90s music including boy bands, grunge, hip hop, and more. Compete with your friends for a chance to win prizes. Participation is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Modelo Presents: Taco Tuesday at The Ice House, July 2 at 8 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Grab a beer and some tacos and enjoy the five different comedians performing. Admission is $20. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

July 3

Off the Screen: “Yankee Doodle Dandy” at Sierra Madre Playhouse, July 3 from 8-10 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Brought to the White House to receive a Congressional Gold Medal from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Broadway legend George M. Cohan (James Cagney) reflects on his life. General admission is $10. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Family Picnic, Concert in the Park at Sierra Madre Memorial Park, July 3 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (222 Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Grab a drink at the Friends of Sierra Madre Little League beer garden, dance to music from the Sierra Madre’s own Groovy Lemon Pie and let your kids have fun with confetti eggs, bubble wrap fireworks, a dunk tank, and a fun zone located on the back lawn. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

July 4

Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks Show at Library Park, July 4 from 7-9:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Live entertainment courtesy of Night Owl will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a 20-minute fireworks show. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

AmericaFest at Rose Bowl Stadium, July 4 from 2-9:30 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Special performances by TNT Freestyle Motocross, Nathional Anthem performed by Maximo Marcuso and the PCDA NoteAbles Choir, Apollo 11: The Immersive Live Show Preview, SoCal VoCals Live Performance, Disney’s DCappella Live Lion King Performance followed by the Biggest Fireworks show in Southern California. General admission is $15 and children under 5 are free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Lindy Groove July 4th at LindyGroove, July 4 from 7 p.m. to midnight, (200 S. Euclid Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Dance the night away, take some photos and enjoy the music. There is an $8 cover charge. For more information, click here. – PASADENA