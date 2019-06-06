June 7 – June 13

EDITOR’S PICK

Playhouse Block Party in the Playhouse District, June 8 from noon – 10 p.m. (39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). This all-day event featuring more than 20 performances on two different stages – a Main Stage and a Family Stage, family-friendly interactive activities, food, libations, and guided tours, all curated by local arts organization and community partners including the Pasadena Chalk Festival, USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Huntington, Aquarium of the Pacific and more. This is a free event. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

June 7

Paint & Pints at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., June 7 at 6 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Artist Michelle Williamson will guide you step-by-step through the process of working with acrylic paints. Tickets are $25 and include supplies and one pint. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Contemporary Crafts Market at Pasadena Convention Center, June 7 & 8 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and June 9 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Hand-crafted and american-made, this annual 3-day juried event is your chance to meet acclaimed artisans and celebrate the finest, one-of-a-kind furnishings, jewelry, textiles, ceramics, blown glass and more. A limited number of free passes are available here. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

June 8

BoldPas throughout Old Pasadena, June 8 from noon – 8 p.m. (Pasadena, CA 91105). BoldPas features 17 art installations that are BOLD – showcasing bright colors, surprising scale, and unique materials; all invite direct interaction with event-goers. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Makoto Taiko: 20th Anniversary Concert at Arcadia Performing Arts Center, June 8 at 7 p.m. and June 9 at 3 p.m. (188 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Awe-inspiring Japanese percussion features Grammy-nominated Taiko musician, composer, and producer Shoji Kameda, Grammy-Award winning Taiko master Koji Nakamura, renowned shakuhachi flutist Rachel Rudich, and exciting koto artist Kozue Matsumoto. Tickets range from $15 to $40. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Eat|See|Hear Outdoor Movie: “The Princess Bride” at Centennial Square, June 8 from 5:30-11:30 p.m. (100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Watch this classic fairytale, get something to eat from one of the food trucks, listen to Your Smith play live, and take your dog. General admission is $14 and $8 for children. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

MAP Block Party, June 8 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (300 W. Cypress Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The fourth Neighborhood Treasure honoring Japanese Monrovians will be unveiled. There will be family friendly games and free food. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Teri Turner at Vroman’s Bookstore, June 8 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Vroman’s Bookstore presents food blogger Teri Turner, in conversation with Donal Skehan, discussing and signing “No Crumbs Left: Whole30 Endorsed, Recipes for Everyday Food Made Marvelous.” Tickets are $30. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Because She Can at TD Capital, June 8 from 2-4 p.m. (800 Royal Oaks Drive, Monrovia, CA 91016). Collaborate, meet, and empower other powerful women while enjoying mimosas, appetizers, music, games and winning raffle prizes. Tickets are $50. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Immersive Dance Show by Culture Shock LA at Elements Dance Space, June 8 from 5-9 p.m. and June 9 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (1222 N. Fair Oaks Ave. #110, Pasadena, CA 91103). Experience an interactive dance immersive show. This event may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Tickets are $20. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Annual Family Concert in the Park at Sierra Madre Memorial Park, June 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. (222 Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Pack a picnic, enter a raffle to win prizes, and listen to music from Gershwin, Strauss and more played by the Pasadena Community Orchestra. This concert is free. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Celiac Disease Foundation Gluten Free Expo at Pasadena Convention Center, June 8-9 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). This family-friendly event provides the opportunity to sample and buy the newest gluten-free products before they hit stores, receive credible and current information, and meet others in the gluten-free community. Tickets are $25 at the door. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Summer Reading Kickoff Party at Library Park, June 8 from noon to 4 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). This “backyard party” at Library Park will feature a paper airplane contest, karaoke, bubble party, crafts trivia and more. Admission is free but consider donating to the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Voyage to the East at The Pasadena Civic, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. and June 9 at 2 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Voyage to the East is performed by a 200-member ensemble, Jiangsu Performing Arts Group, that consists of world-renowned opera singers, dancers, actors and actresses and a full orchestra. Tickets start at $38. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

The Healers at Arcadia Blues Club, June 8 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Listen to the musical styling of The Healers featuring Johnny Main, Tommy Elfif, Henry Carvajal, Mike Hightower, JR Lozano and Chef Denis. Tickets are $10. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Wilson Phillips at The Rose, June 8 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, and Chynna Phillips aka Wilson Phillips have sold over 10 million copies worldwide and scored three number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, making the trio the best-selling female group of all time. Tickets start at $58. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

June 9

Happy Hour Paint Class at Paint n Play Art Studio, June 9 from 7:30-10 p.m. (418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Grab a brush and a wine glass and unleash your inner artists. Tickets are $45. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Rose Bowl Flea Market at Rose Bowl Stadium, June 9from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Shop from over 2,500 vendors selling everything from coveted antiques, rare vintage finds, and today’s most up-to-date trends. Tickets range from $10 to $16. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Tone Bell, Drew Lynch – Cool Beans Comedy at The Ice House, June 9 at 7 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Every audience members receives jelly beans and has the chance to win prizes, such as a $25 visa gift card and Warner Bros. VIP Tour passes. This show is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

June 10

Paws and Play Museum at Paws and Play Museum, June 10 from noon to 4:30 p.m. (144 E. Santa Clara St., Arcadia, CA 91006). This interactive experience aims to bridge the gap between people and their pets and includes a playdate with the cutest (adoptable) puppies around. Tickets are $40 and you can select from many dates and times. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

June 11

Mark Sells & Soul Brothers Blues Jam at The Mixx, June 11 frrom 7-11 p.m. (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Blues jam night with legendary Mark Sells and the Soul Brothers. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

June 12

MADIA Tech Launch Meet-up & Dinner at Tanner Research Inc., June 12 from 6:30-8 p.m. (825 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Launching a start-up? The program will begin with a panel presentation on forming your start-up entity, legal requirements to raise outside money, protecting your ideas and brand, and developing a business plan and financial model. Tickets are $12 if ordered online by June 11 or $15 at the door and include dinner catered by Little Green Forks. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

June 13

Japanese Woodblock Printmaking Techniques at USC Pacific Asia Museum, June 13 from 7-9 p.m. (46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Learn the basics of relief woodblock carving and create your own print inspired by Japanese masters. Tickets are $20. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

ISSA – June 2019 Songwriter’s Stage at Myrtle Tree Café, June 13 from 7-9 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The Songwriter’s Stage features Los Angeles area singer-songwriters, showcasing their original music. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Family Breud at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., June 13 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Sign up to play and win this spinoff of Family Feud. It is free to play. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA