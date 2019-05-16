Business

Last Chance to Submit Your Readers’ Choice Nominations

Today, May 16, is the last chance to nominate your favorite businesses to be featured in this year’s Readers’ Choice.

Here is how you can nominate your favorites:

  • Visit this link: ly/RC19nominate.
  • The link will take you to the website where you are asked to select a business category.
  • After you select a category, write in your nominee.

All nominations must be submitted by midnight. The top three businesses nominated on the open ballot will be announced on May 23. Don’t forget to spread the word to your friends and family. Show your support to your favorite businesses.

Nomination Period:

April 18 – May 16

Nominees Announced:

May 23

Voting Period:

May 26 – June 6

Publication Date:

Aug. 29

May 16, 2019

About Author

Sierra Madre Weekly


