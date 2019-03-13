Learn Hip-Hop Dancing at Pasadena’s Action Arts Movement Lab

The most popular class at Action Arts Movement Lab is their hip-hop class. Joe Chaplin, the instructor, is high-energy and highly motivational. He adapts every class to meet each student’s needs and makes the class incredibly fun.

Gaga classes have been very popular with adult students. It’s a dance style created by the famous Israeli dance company Batsheva. All movers from beginners to professional dancers enjoy the uniquely emotive and freeing experience in this non-stop movement class.

Everyone loves the vibe of the studio. Teachers love the new floor (so important to have the right dance floor) and the brand new sound and lighting system. Both teachers and students state that the ambience of the studio and the variety of classes makes them want to dance.

In early June, Action Arts Movement Lab is planning to present a performance showcasing students in various styles especially hip-hop, musical theater and contemporary dance.

Make sure to check the website for details at actionartsmovement.org. Action Arts Movement Lab is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. in Pasadena.