Lifeline for Pets: A Sweet Pair of Cats Seek a Foster Home

Lifeline for Pets is in urgent need of foster homes for cats like sweet and healthy duo Parker and Charlotte, age 2, who need a new home because their owner’s serious health condition.

You can make the difference for one who is either: too shy to take to adoptions or needs to experience a real home in order to blossom.

There is no fee to foster, just provide: food, litter, safety, and love. Lifeline for Pets will take care of any vet expense, if needed.

Call (626) 676-9505. Or email info@lifelineforpets.org  for more info. To see more of our kitties, visit the website lifelineforpets.org.

February 4, 2019

