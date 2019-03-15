Lifeline for Pets: Beautiful Calico Girl

Sweet 3-year-old Abbie was found under a pallet when she was one week old. Her foster mom had to bottle feed her and she almost didn’t make it. She is a real love bug and she is eager to greet and say hello to any visitor that comes over. Abbie is smart and has figured out how to open doors, the ones with handles rather than knobs. She will arrive at your home fully vetted. See more pictures and two videos of Abbie at lifelineforpets.org, click on the “Independently Rescued” tab and scroll down. Call (562) 500-7070 for a meet and greet.

In good news, Parker and Charlotte have an adoption pending.