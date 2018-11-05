Featured

Lifeline for Pets: If Superman Was a Cat

He will come current on vaccines and health exams, neutered and micro chipped. –Courtesy photo / Lifeline for Pets

Meet Joey, age 3. Joey is mellow and mild-mannered on the surface, like “Clark Kent,” which is why he’s been passed over so many times, but get to know how amazing he is and you’ll know he’s a “Super boy.”

Joey is such a handsome tabby, with white under his chin. He is so comfortable that you can rub him anywhere and have a cuddle fest as well. Joey gets along well with other cats too, so if you have another pal for him that would be fine (or Lifeline can suggest a friend for our “Twofur” discount). He is playful and also loves to tell you about his day. Joey is highly adoptable.

Call to arrange a Meet and Greet soon. He will come current on vaccines and health exams, neutered and micro chipped. See more pictures of Joey and don’t miss the two entertaining videos of him. Adoption info can be found at lifelineforpets.org/teens–adult-cats.html. Please adopt this sweet, deserving boy for a truly meaningful Thanksgiving.

November 5, 2018

