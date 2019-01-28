Columns

Lifeline for Pets: Luna and Beary, A Gorgeous Cat Duo

Luna and Beary, age 4 months are twins, who are good with kids, other cats, and are ready to be adopted together. Beary has a gray scarf of fur around his neck while Luna is a more black color throughout her body.

These two are fun loving pair, who instantly purr at any sign of affection. There are a little shy at first but after a while of knowing you they get very playful and sweet. Once they are more comfortable, you can see how talkative and bonded they are. They are also always looking after one another.

They will come spayed/neutered, be current on vaccines, and microchipped. Call (626) 533-5554, or visit lifelineforpets.org and scroll to the “Young Cats” page.

January 28, 2019

