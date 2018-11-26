Lifeline for Pets: Make Lady Bug Your Lady

Giving Tuesday Week

This is the week to give back and help, starting Tuesday, Nov. 27, with “Giving Tuesday.” Your donations or adoptions will help Lifeline for Pets provide care, love and more spaces for homeless dogs and cats, all of whom you can see on the pages of the website, lifelineforpets.org.

There are two ways you can donate: either on our “Giving Grid,” givinggrid.com/GGLL4P/, or on Lifeline for Pet’s Facebook page, facebook.com/lifelineforpets.pasadena/. (You can also just send a check to LL4P, P.O. Box 2002, Monrovia, 91017.)

Lifeline for Pets would love for you to participate. You’ll have a tax-deduction, and help Lifeline for Pets, too, so that they can continue to do wonderful things for homeless animals, like Lady Bug here.

Lifeline for Pets is all-volunteer, no-kill, and receives no other funding. Thank you for anything you can donate.