Columns

Lifeline for Pets: Make Lady Bug Your Lady

Pictured is Lady Bug. – Courtesy photo / Lifeline for Pets

Giving Tuesday Week

This is the week to give back and help, starting Tuesday, Nov. 27, with “Giving Tuesday.” Your donations or adoptions will help Lifeline for Pets provide care, love and more spaces for homeless dogs and cats, all of whom you can see on the pages of the website, lifelineforpets.org.

There are two ways you can donate: either on our “Giving Grid,” givinggrid.com/GGLL4P/, or on Lifeline for Pet’s Facebook page, facebook.com/lifelineforpets.pasadena/. (You can also just send a check to LL4P, P.O. Box 2002, Monrovia, 91017.)

Lifeline for Pets would love for you to participate. You’ll have a tax-deduction, and help Lifeline for Pets, too, so that they can continue to do wonderful things for homeless animals, like Lady Bug here.

Lifeline for Pets is all-volunteer, no-kill, and receives no other funding. Thank you for anything you can donate.

November 26, 2018

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-informed on what's happening in the local community.


You may also like

Lifeline for Pets: Merry Molly
Lifeline for Pets: Tabby Tucker
Lifeline for Pets: Two’s Company

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
ARTICLE CALENDAR
November 2018
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Searching