Lifeline for Pets: Meet Molly

Molly. – Courtesy photo / Lifeline for Pets

This orange 2-year-old tabby girl is active, curious, and playful. She is happy and very friendly too, as long as she is allowed to rule the roost. She is loving but usually on her terms, and likes head and neck scratches. Now let’s get this deserving girl a forever home with adults only, where she can really blossom. Call (626) 449-1717 to arrange a meet and greet after filling out the adoption application at lifelineforpets.org, where you can also see more pictures of Molly and her video.

March 20, 2019

