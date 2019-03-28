Columns

Lifeline for Pets: Melody is Magnetic

This pretty orange and white girl, Melody, is claimed to be the best ever. She’s also been called highly adoptable and just a joy. She will come up to you and give you strong head butts, asking for pets, cuddles, and snuggles. Melody is used to being around people, most likely because she spent lots of time hanging around a high school.

Melody is active and curious. Now she would love to be pampered and be able to love a human to bits. She may be fine with other kitties and maybe even nice dogs.

She would be great in a home with gentle older children who will play with her. Don’t pass her by and come and meet her. Contact (626) 355-7672 after filling out the adoption application at the website, lifelineforpets.org, and see more pictures of Melody on the Teens/Adults Cats page. She will come spayed, vetted, and microchipped, all in all, ready to go.

March 28, 2019

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-informed on what's happening in the local community.


You may also like

Lifeline for Pets: Meet Molly
Lifeline for Pets: Norma Jean Wearing the Green
Give Darling “Diva” a New Home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
March 2019
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Searching