Lifeline for Pets: Melody is Magnetic





This pretty orange and white girl, Melody, is claimed to be the best ever. She’s also been called highly adoptable and just a joy. She will come up to you and give you strong head butts, asking for pets, cuddles, and snuggles. Melody is used to being around people, most likely because she spent lots of time hanging around a high school.

Melody is active and curious. Now she would love to be pampered and be able to love a human to bits. She may be fine with other kitties and maybe even nice dogs.

She would be great in a home with gentle older children who will play with her. Don’t pass her by and come and meet her. Contact (626) 355-7672 after filling out the adoption application at the website, lifelineforpets.org, and see more pictures of Melody on the Teens/Adults Cats page. She will come spayed, vetted, and microchipped, all in all, ready to go.