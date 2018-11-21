Columns

Lifeline for Pets: Merry Molly

Molly could be the “purr-fect” addition to your home. – Courtesy photo / Lifeline for Pets

“Man saves love-starved street youngster and changes her life.” That would be a “purr-fect” headline for Molly. Molly was just a kitten herself when she was abandoned and left to fend for herself. She had at least one and maybe two litters of kittens before she was scooped up and brought to safety. This 18-month-old orange tabby girl is young, curious, and playful. She is happy and very friendly with perhaps a slight preference for men – since it was a man who rescued her. She is lovey-dovey but usually on her terms, and likes head and neck scratches. This deserving girl needs a forever home where she can really blossom. Call (626) 449-1717 to arrange a meet and greet after filling out the adoption application at lifelineforpets.org/cat-adoption-application.html. See more pictures of Molly and her video at lifelineforpets.org/young-cats.html.

Good news: Lola and Ava have been adopted.

November 21, 2018

