Lifeline for Pets: Molly is Still Waiting

Molly would be great for a home with adults only. – Courtesy photo / Lifeline for Pets

This 2-year-old orange tabby girl is active, curious, and playful. She is happy and very friendly, especially if she is allowed to rule the roost, or maybe run her own country. She is lovey-dovey on her terms, and welcomes head and neck scratches. She’s been waiting a long time, so let’s get this deserving girl a forever home with adults only, where she can really blossom. Call (626) 449-1717 to arrange a meet and greet. See the adoption application at lifelineforpets.org. See more pictures of Molly and her video at their “Young Cats” page.

Good News: Adoptions pending on polydactyls Leo and Micah, and also on Tucker and Norma Jean.

May 13, 2019

