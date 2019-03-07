Lifeline for Pets: Norma Jean Wearing the Green

Norma Jean is a cat lover’s dream. She so wants a home, but was passed over at Christmas and passed over again at Valentine’s Day. Now her caretakers are hoping that she will find her rainbow’s “pot o’ gold” in the form of a loving home where it won’t matter that she is FIV-positive. She is still just as lovable and just as adoptable. Three-year-old Norma has a sweet and gentle spirit. Won’t someone give her a chance? Call (626) 449-1717 to arrange to meet this beautiful girl. Visit lifelineforpets.org where you will find Norma Jean’s videos and more pictures.