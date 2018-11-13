Columns

Lifeline for Pets: Tabby Tucker

Tucker is a rambunctious boy. – Courtesy photo / Lifeline for Pets

One-year-old Tucker is friendly, lively and active. This gorgeous tabby boy almost looks like a Bengal. Tucker needs an active home and space to zoom around. At times he can get a bit too excited and rambunctious, playfully trying to wrestle or bounce on other cats, so if you have other cats they’d have to be able to gently put him in his place and not let him get away with his shenanigans. He is quite entertaining, but is also loving and sweet. Meet him by calling (626) 676-9505. He will arrive at your home current on vaccines and health exam, neutered, and microchipped. See more pictures of him and his entertaining video at  lifelineforpets.org/young-cats.html. There you will also find adoption info.

Good news: Cinnamon and Juliet have been adopted.

November 13, 2018

About Author

Sierra Madre Weekly


You may also like

Career Corner: What Salad Dressing Best Emulates Your Life Philosophy?
Career Corner: Why Job Seekers Walk Away
Lifeline for Pets: Two’s Company

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
ARTICLE CALENDAR
November 2018
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Searching