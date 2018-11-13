Lifeline for Pets: Tabby Tucker

One-year-old Tucker is friendly, lively and active. This gorgeous tabby boy almost looks like a Bengal. Tucker needs an active home and space to zoom around. At times he can get a bit too excited and rambunctious, playfully trying to wrestle or bounce on other cats, so if you have other cats they’d have to be able to gently put him in his place and not let him get away with his shenanigans. He is quite entertaining, but is also loving and sweet. Meet him by calling (626) 676-9505. He will arrive at your home current on vaccines and health exam, neutered, and microchipped. See more pictures of him and his entertaining video at lifelineforpets.org/young-cats.html. There you will also find adoption info.

Good news: Cinnamon and Juliet have been adopted.