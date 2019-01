This is Emery. She was living with an elderly person, who did the best she could for her and a few other cats, but now she is asking for your help. Emery is healthy and ready to be pampered in a forever home.

She’s a tortie -short for tortoiseshell colored fur- between the age of 3 and 4. She is sweet and is easily held. She will be micro-chipped, spayed, vetted, and vaccinated.

Please contact (626) 676-9505 to arrange a meet and greet.