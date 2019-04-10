Lifeline for Pets: Twinkling Twyla

Twyla is a lap cat who loves people. At just under age 1, she is super friendly and affectionate. She likes to sleep and cuddle with you. She’s vocal and talks to you with her sweet little meows. Twyla would be great with small children who would play with her and give her lots of attention. She likes having her foster mommy all to herself and chases the resident boy kitties away. Although she’s still young, she may prefer to be the only kitty in the house.

To see more pictures of Twyla and her video, visit the website lifelineforpets.org and click on the Independently Rescued page. Contact her foster mom at (626) 808-8557.