Columns

Lifeline for Pets: Twinkling Twyla

Twyla the lap cat. – Courtesy photo / @Lifelineforpets

Twyla is a lap cat who loves people. At just under age 1, she is super friendly and affectionate. She likes to sleep and cuddle with you. She’s vocal and talks to you with her sweet little meows. Twyla would be great with small children who would play with her and give her lots of attention. She likes having her foster mommy all to herself and chases the resident boy kitties away. Although she’s still young, she may prefer to be the only kitty in the house.

To see more pictures of Twyla and her video, visit the website lifelineforpets.org and click on the Independently Rescued page. Contact her foster mom at (626) 808-8557.

April 10, 2019

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-informed on what's happening in the local community.


You may also like

Lifeline for Pets: Beautiful Calico Girl
Give Darling “Diva” a New Home
Lifeline for Pets: Two’s Company

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Searching