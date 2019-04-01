Opinion

Lifeline for Pets Urgently Needs Fosters

 

Lifeline for Pets is in urgent need of foster homes for cats. You can make the difference for one, like Melody, age 2, who is super sweet and friendly. Lifeline for Pets wants her to stay that way in a loving environment while we find her a purr-fect forever home. There is no fee to foster, just provide food, litter, safety, and love. We take care of any vet expense. Will you please consider fostering Melody or another? Call (626) 676-9505 for more information or go to lifelineforpets.org.

Good News: Siamese Simon has an adoption pending.

April 1, 2019

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-informed on what's happening in the local community.


You may also like

Lifeline for Pets: Melody is Magnetic
Lifeline for Pets: Meet Molly
Lifeline for Pets: Norma Jean Wearing the Green

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Searching