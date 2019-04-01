Lifeline for Pets Urgently Needs Fosters





Lifeline for Pets is in urgent need of foster homes for cats. You can make the difference for one, like Melody, age 2, who is super sweet and friendly. Lifeline for Pets wants her to stay that way in a loving environment while we find her a purr-fect forever home. There is no fee to foster, just provide food, litter, safety, and love. We take care of any vet expense. Will you please consider fostering Melody or another? Call (626) 676-9505 for more information or go to lifelineforpets.org.

Good News: Siamese Simon has an adoption pending.