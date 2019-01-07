Lifeline for Pets: You’ve Got the Love, He Has the Cuddles

Are you looking for a sweet male who will be a cuddler, loyal, mellow yet fun? Look no further than adoptable kitty boy, Little Red. This orange and white cutie loves to snuggle, and his favorite pastimes are playing and sleeping. He was born in 2016. Little Red gets along with other nice cats. If you have a sweet resident kitty give Little Red a try. He would be fine in almost any type of home, either with children or just with an adult.

Contact his foster mom at (626) 826-6373. See more of him at lifelineforpets.org.

Good news: Sasha has been adopted.