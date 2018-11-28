Local Police Agencies Target Street Takeover/Sideshow Events

Task force includes Arcadia, Monrovia, and Sierra Madre police departments among others

Due to recent street takeover and sideshow events happening in San Gabriel Valley cities, local police agencies have joined to form the West San Gabriel Valley Traffic Task Force. The WSGV Traffic Task Force consists of members from the Arcadia, El Monte, Alhambra, Sierra Madre, San Marino, and the Monrovia police departments. Officers assigned to the task force will work proactively to combat street takeovers and associated events in and around the West San Gabriel Valley. There will be zero-tolerance for any unlawful activity.

Over the coming days, the task force will be deploying resources to monitor events associated with the anniversary of the death of Paul Walker. Task force officers encourage anyone attending memorial events to participate in a lawful manner. Any unlawful activity will result in zero-tolerance enforcement. This includes enforcement in public parking lots such as shopping or business lots.