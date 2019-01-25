Education

Local Students Can Apply for a $1K Scholarship

College-bound students need to apply by March 21. – Courtesy photo

California Credit Union now accepting applications

California Credit Union invites college-bound students in Los Angeles County to submit an application in its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, California Credit Union provides $20,000 in scholarships to recognize students who are motivated in their academic studies, active in their schools and communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

Los Angeles area college-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year are eligible to participate. Selection criteria include academic performance, school or community involvement, a letter of recommendation, and an essay submission.

“We encourage local students to get a head start on their education and apply for one of our scholarships,” said California Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “We know the cost of higher education can be a challenge for many families, and we are proud to help these students on their path to realize their educational goals. We look forward to reviewing the many stories of inspiration in our scholarship applications.”

Interested students can find more information and apply online at ccu.com/scholarship. Online applications will be accepted through March 21, 2019. Recipients will be announced on April 19, 2019.

January 24, 2019

About Author

Sierra Madre Weekly


You may also like

Enter the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Scholarship Essay Competition
Young Adults With Special Needs Plan for the Future in Pasadena
Have You Applied to the $1.2 Million Edison Scholarship Program?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Searching