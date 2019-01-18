Business

Maquina Takes Tacos and Burritos to New Heights

Would you prefer lamb mint, triparrones or papa tacos for lunch? – Courtesy photo / Maquina Taco

Maquina Taco’s roots are in the world of fine dining. In 1996 with the inception of Restaurant Devon in Monrovia followed by Restaurant Halie in Pasadena in 2000, its owners honed in on what it takes to make something as simple as a meal an immersive experience.

They took their philosophy of creating great food to tacos with the creation of Bull Taco, branded as “inauthentic Mexican.” And now, with Maquina on North Lake the owners have shifted to a more thoughtful, upscale concept characterized by fresh ingredients from local vendors and unmatched quality. With a menu that includes oxtail, lengua (Spanish for tongue), fresh ceviche, lobster, octopus, wild line-caught cod, and chicken soup for the hungry soul, Maquina has something for everyone who walks through its doors.

Visit Maquina at 1274 N. Lake Ave. in Pasadena. They are open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on Maquina or to view their menu, visit MaquinaTaco.com.

January 18, 2019

Searching