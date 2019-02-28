March 1 – March 7

EDITOR’S PICK

Puppies & Paintbrushes at Wheat Shop, March 2 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (39 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). The workshop will be led by the talented artist Sarah, of Paint My Buddy, who will walk you through the steps to create a masterpiece of your pup. Tickets are $37 and include all the materials needed. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – PASADENA

March 1

Digital Nature 2019 at LA Arboretum, March 1-3 from 6-9 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). In addition to the amazing video and sound art installations, the evenings include a no-host bar and food will be available for purchase. Tickets range from $10 to $18. For more information, visit Arboretum.org. – ARCADIA

Shawn Jones Band at Arcadia Blues Club, March 1 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Jones’s ability to combine undeniable guitar playing, singing, writing, and heartfelt emotion, impressed Waylon Jennings and ensured the release of his fifth studio album. Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance. For more information, visit ArcadiaBluesClub.com. – ARCADIA

Karaoke Night at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., March 1 from 6-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Show off your vocal range and have some tacos from LA Taco Company. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @PacificPlateBrewing on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Ambient Church Los Angeles at First United Methodist Church, March 1 from 7-10 p.m. (500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Ambient Church is a nomadic experiential event series dedicated to working with artists to bring new ecologies to architecturally unique spaces through transcendent audio and visual performance. William Basinski will perform his latest work “On Time Out of Time,” a performance featuring architecturally-mapped projections created by visual artist and motion graphics designer Eric Epstein. General admission is $40. For more information, visit Ambient.Church. – PASADENA

March 2

Free Wing at Matt Denny’s, March 2 from 7-10 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Unwind with an evening of classic rock. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit MattDennys.com. – ARCADIA

Pasadena Film Tour at Pasadena Memorial Park, March 2 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (85 E. Holly St., Pasadena, CA 91103). Join filming locations explorer Jared Cowan as he guides you throughout Pasadena in a comfortable limo bus to some of the most iconic filming locations of your favorite movies and television shows. Tickets are $49.95. For more information, visit VisitPasadena.com. – PASADENA

Angela O’Neill & The Outrageous 8 at Myrtle Tree Café, March 2 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy an evening of swing and big band jazz as these veteran players are led by Ms. O’Neill who has been described as a “cross between a jazz diva and a Broadway theater star.” Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @myrtletreecafe on Facebook. – MONROVIA

March 3

108th Annual Gold Medal Exhibition: Meet the Artists at the former location of PMCA, March 3 from 2-4 p.m. (490 Union St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Exhibiting artists Peter Adams, Cliff Barnes, William Galvez, Jacqueline Kamin, Eric Merrell, and Rodolfo Rivademar share insights on their works. Registration is free. For more information, visit CaliforniaArtClub.org. – PASADENA

“Tuesdays With Morrie” at Sierra Madre Playhouse, March 3 at 2:30 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Author Mitch Albom is reunited with his dying college professor Morrie Schwartz, who teaches Albom about the meaning of life. Tickets range from $20 to $40. For more information, visit SierraMadrePlayhouse.org. – SIERRA MADRE

K-von at The Ice House, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). On stage, K-von has become a crowd favorite as he pokes fun at himself, current events, and of course, the perils of growing up with a dad from the Middle-East, and a mom from Middle-America. General Admission is $18 and VIP is $34. For more information, visit IceHouseComedy.com. – PASADENA

March 4

Comedy Night at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., March 4 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). What goes better with beer than laughter? Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, visit MtLoweBrewing.com. – ARCADIA

March 5

Tuesday Musicale at Pasadena Central Library, March 5 at 12:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Various talented musicians – playing the cello, flute, and piano – will perform works by Mendelssohn, von Weber, Wanhal, and Fauré. This is a free concert. For more information, call (626) 537-1735. – PASADENA

Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Party at White Horse Lounge, March 5 from 8:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. (41 S. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). There will be live bands, burlesque troops, dancing, drinking, and an authentic spread of Cajun/Creole cuisine by Chef Thomas. You can RSVP now to be placed on a ticket list and organizers will contact you regarding ticket packages and table availability. For more information, visit WhiteHorsePasadena.com. – PASADENA

March 6

A Classical Kaleidoscope at Arcadia Public Library, March 6 from 7-8:15 p.m. (20 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). Paul Stein on violin, Valentina Wen-Ting Huang on piano, and Maksim Velichkin on cello, perform classics from Mendelssohn and Beethoven. Admission is free but seating is limited to 150 people. For more information, call (626) 294-4808. – ARCADIA

March 7

Harry Potter Trivia Night at Copper Still Grill, March 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (610 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Win some prizes when you compete at this 18-and-older event hosted by the Monrovia Public Library. Admission is free; arrive early for a chance at happy hour prices. For more information, visit @MonroviaLibrary on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Marc Cohn at The Rose, March 7 at 6 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Grammy award-winning musician Marc Cohn is known for hits like “Walking in Memphis” and “Silver Thunderbird.” Tickets range from $38 to $58. For more information, visit WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com. – PASADENA

Alanna & These Fine Gentlemen at The Mixx, March 7 from 8-11 p.m. (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). A fine blend of jazz, bossa-nova, blues and pop featuring Alanna Vicente on vocals and trombone, Shin Kawasaki on guitar, Evan Calbi on bass, and Amos Przekaza on drums. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, visit TheMixxPasadena.com. – PASADENA