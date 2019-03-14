March 15 – March 21

EDITOR’S PICK

St. Paddy’s Day at One Colorado, March 17 from 1-2 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). Cleary Irish Dance will perform traditional Irish dances followed by an interactive dance lesson in which the audience will be taught a jig or two. The Pasadena Scots will perform live at 3 p.m. Registration is free. For more information, visit OldPasadena.org. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

March 15

Over Town Brewing Grand Opening Party at Over Town Brewing Co., March 15 from noon – 11 p.m. (227 W. Maple Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Be the first to try their brews on tap and enjoy complimentary slices of pizza until 1 p.m. or enjoy food from one the many food vendors that will be there. Admission is free but drinks and food from vendors are not. For more information, visit @OverTownBrewingCo on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Brains & Brew Trivia Night at Wingwalker Brewery, March 15 from 7-9 p.m. (235 W. Maple Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Gather your friends, enjoy a beer or tow and test your knowledge. Admission is free but beers are not. For more information, visit Wingwalker Brewery on Facebook. – MONROVIA

The Skinny Ties at Myrtle Tree Café, March 15 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Spend your Friday night rocking out to your favorite ‘80s hits for The Cure, GoGos, Billy Idol and more. Admission is free but the wine bar and meals are not. For more information, visit @myrtletreecafe on Facebook. – MONROVIA

March 16

St. Paddy’s Celebration at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., March 16 from noon-11:30 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). A special beer will be released, there will be a live harpist from 2-4 p.m., Irish quesadillas from In the Cut Kitchen from noon to 10 p.m. and DJ Rick D will be spinning beginning at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @mtlowebrewing on Facebook. – ARCADIA

“Les Misérables” at Arcadia Performing Arts Center, March 16 from 1-4 p.m. (188 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, the story of “Les Misérables” is one of love, courage, and redemption. Tickets range from $10 to $30. For more information, visit ArcadiaPAF.org. – ARCADIA

Caltech Science for March at Caltech’s Beckman Mall, March 16 from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91125). Visit Caltech’s campus, interact with Caltech/JPL scientists, participate in 50-plus science activities, hear TED-style science talks, and listen to keynote speakers. There will be activities for children as well. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit scienceformarch.sites.caltech.edu. – PASADENA

March 17

St. Patrick’s Rockin 7th Annual Party at Ixtapa Lounge, March 17 at 3 p.m. to March 18 at 2 a.m. (119 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105). Expect drink specials, green beer, live performances, a stellar DJ lineup, and food. Admission is free but it is advised that you call ahead to reserve a table. For more information, visit CantinaIxtapa.com or call (626) 304-1000. – PASADENA

A Woman’s Initiative at University Club of Pasadena, March 17 from 1-5 p.m. (175 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Expect inspirational keynote speakers; an expert panel of women in marketing, finance, social media and business; and vendors. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – PASADENA

2019 Wisteria Festival in Sierra Madre, March 17 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Take a shuttle ride to see the “World’s Largest Blossoming Plant,” according to Guinness, and enjoy live music, food and a beer garden. Tickets range from $7 to $12. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – SIERRA MADRE

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Matt Denny’s, March 17 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Enjoy Guinness, green beer and live music courtesy of The Bash who will play from 3-6 p.m. followed by the rock tunes of Route 66 at 7 p.m. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @MattDennys on Facebook. – ARCADIA

March 18

Glimpses of the Cosmic Dawn at The Huntington Library, March 18 from 7-8:45 p.m. (1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108). Dr. Ji will take attendees on a short tour of the early history of our universe and explain how we obtain glimpses of the cosmic dawn, when the first stars and galaxies were born and changed the universe forever. Tickets are sold out but to accommodate more guests for this popular series, the lecture in Rothenberg Hall will also be simulcast in an adjacent space, Haaga Hall. Seating is first-come, first-serve but both audiences will be able to participate in the Q-and-A. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – SAN MARINO

March 19

Elizabeth Hangan Blues Jam at The Mixx, March 19 from 8-11 p.m. (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101).Blues Jam night with Elizabeth Hangan, Eric Garcia, Moe Beeks and Lynn Coulter. There is no cover charge. For more information, visit TheMixxPasadena.com. – PASADENA

March 20

Smokin’ Comedy Wednesday at The Ice House, March 20 at 8 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Why stay home on Wednesday night when you could be watching some of your favorite comedians live? General admission is $15 and VIP is $22. For more information, visit IceHouseComedy.com. – PASADENA

The Women Artists of Disney at the Pasadena Central Library, March 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Mindy Johnson, historian and author of the groundbreaking book, “Ink & Paint – The Women of Walt Disney’s Animation,” will explore the creative and technical advances of leading women artists whose contributions expanded and defined many of Walt Disney’s classic animated films. This is a free event. For more information, visit @pasadenahistory on Facebook. – PASADENA

March 21

Japanese Aesthetics and National Identity at USC Pacific Asia Museum, March 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. (46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Exploring the rich philosophical undercurrents of manga, woodblock prints, and Takashi Murakami’s theory of “superflat” art, USC Ph.D. candidate Ichigo Mina Kaneko will lead a discussion on the complexities of aesthetics and national identity. Admission is free for all visitors Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. For more information, visit PacificAsiaMuseum.usc.edu. – PASADENA

Tacos & Wine Spring Friendraiser at SWCA Environmental Consultants, March 21 from 7-9 p.m. (51 W. Dayton St., Pasadena, CA 91105). Join other young professionals for an evening of wine and tacos as you mix with fellow movers and shakers to learn more about Five Acres and how to support foster youth right here in our own backyard. General admission is $25 or purchase two tickets for $40. For more information, visit 5Acres.org. – PASADENA

The Joke Gym at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., March 21 from 7-9:30 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The Joke Gym lets comedians work out new material and gives comedy fans a chance see how jokes get made! You are welcome to bring in outside food and non-alcoholic beverages. You can even order a takeout and have it delivered to your table. Admission is free but their wonderful beers are not. For more information, visit @PacificPlateBrewing on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Too $hort at The Rose, March 21 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Too $hort is credited as being one of the pioneer rappers of West Coast hip-hop. Tickets range from $34 to $58. For more information, visit WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com. – PASADENA

Industry Night at 1881 Bar, March 21 from 3:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. (1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104). The perfect way for all you tired bartenders, waiters, hosts and barbacks to unwind. Enjoy drinks half-off and try their monthly drink specials while you listen to live music by Ricard & Pastis. There is no cover charge but you need verification that you are “in” the industry (like a name tag). For more information, call (626) 314-2077. – PASADENA