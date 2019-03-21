March 22 – March 28

EDITOR’S PICK

Swing Dance at Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association, March 23 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. (73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Sylvia & The Savoy Six will play at 8 p.m., following swing dance lessons. Admission is $20 and includes the lesson, snacks, refreshments and door prizes. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

March 22

Women Who Shaped Pasadena Dinner Salon at Women’s City Club of Pasadena, March 22 from 6:30-9 p.m. (160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Celebrate Women’s History Month with a dinner salon featuring a presentation by historian Julia Long, of Pasadena Walking Tours. This event is for WCC members and their guests, and prospective members who are encouraged to attend up to three events before joining. Tickets are $50. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Mission Match Job Fair at Pacific Oaks College, March 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (45 W. Eureka St., Pasadena, CA 91103). This job fair features non-profits and other purpose driven organizations who are hiring full and part-time people. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Beer & Magic at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., March 22 from 6-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Magic Castle close-up magician of the year nominee Christopher Hannibal with Gene Franklin Smith, Derek Hubb Irwin and Frankie Foti will entertain the crowd. Admission is free but the beer is not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Game of Thrones Trivia at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., March 22 from 6-9 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). We all know you’re binge watching to prepare for the final episodes, so what a great time to put that knowledge to use. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

March 23

Peacock Day at The Arboretum, March 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Join the Arboretum for a day as they celebrate and share the history, science and beauty of these exotic creatures. Admission is $9 for adults, $6 for students with ID and seniors, $4 for children 5-12 years old and free of charge for children up to the age of 5. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Rod Piazza & Might Flyer at Arcadia Blues Club, March 23 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Enjoy a night of great blues. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Beer & Magic at Wingwalker Brewing, March 23 from 7-9 p.m. (235 W. Maple Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Derek Hubb Irwin and Frankie Foti will perform their magic acts. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Brand X at The Rose, March 23 at 6 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Brand X are recognized as true musical pioneers as they helped create an entire musical genre and influenced a broad spectrum of musicians and bands from Phish to Dream Theatre. Tickets range from $24 to $38. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

7 Secrets for Awakening Your Best Self at Pasadena Hindu Temple, March 23-29 from 6-9 p.m. (676 S. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). Spend quality time nourishing the body, mind, and soul in the inspiring company of Swami Mukundananda. Learn yoga and pranayam, listen and relish the divine vedic knowledge, elevate your soul with blissful meditation, melodious kirtans and special aarti. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Security Tokens and Blockchain at Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics, March 23 from 9-11:30 a.m. (1216 E. California Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106). This program will sort out various entrepreneurial opportunities and will attempt to identify which current players are likely to continue to dominate the marketplace and become customers for the new technologies. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Michael Yo at The Ice House, March 23 at 10 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Michael Yo is a stand-up comedian, actor, and TV host known for his work on E!’s “Chelsea Lately” and is a regular on “The Talk,” “The Wendy Williams Show” and “The Today Show.” General admission is $20 and VIP is $27. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Oil Filter & Motor Oil Recycling at AutoZone, March 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (8350 Garvey Ave., Rosemead, CA 91770). Everyone is invited to bring in their used motor oil and used oil filters in exchange for a free new oil filter. This is a free event. For more information, click here. – ROSEMEAD

March 24

Fat Girls Hiking, Los Angeles at LA County Arboretum, March 21 from 9 a.m. to noon (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). This will be a gentle hike and exploration day of the Arboretum’s 127 acres of plants, natural landscapes, wildlife and historic buildings. Fat Girls Hiking’s group hikes are open to all genders, all sizes, and all skill levels. Registration is free but admission to the arboretum is: $9 for adults, $6 for students with ID and seniors, $4 for children 5-12 years old and free of charge for children younger than 5. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Laygo at Laemmle’s Playhouse 7, March 24 from 11a.m. to noon (673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). The program will feature the Los Angeles Youth Guitar Orchestra (LAYGO) of the Pasadena Conservatory of Music. The program will feature the Los Angeles Youth Guitar Orchestra (LAYGO) of the Pasadena Conservatory of Music. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Bride World Expo at Pasadena Convention Center, March 24 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (250 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Shop and compare this summer’s largest gathering of wedding venues, photographers, bridal gowns, florists, invitations, tuxedos, videographers, vintage decor, entertainers, photo booths and more. The Express Packages (admits one to eight, skip all lines, workbooks, swag bag and more) is $50, the Group Package (admit one to eight, expo bag and more) is $35 and the individual ticket is $6 in person. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Barbara Morrison Trio at Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church, March 24 from 5-6:30 p.m. (301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91103). The dazzling three-time Grammy-nominated Barbara Morrison has been featured on over 20 recordings in almost every genre from traditional jazz and blues to gospel and pop. Tickets are $25. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

March 25

Off the Page at Sierra Madre Playhouse, March 25 at 7 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). This month’s staged play reading will be “Sly Fox.” This is a free reading. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., March 25 from 6-8 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). You love beer. You love Girl Scout cookies. Why not put them together? Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

March 26

Rokenbok Battle Bots at Santa Catalina Branch, March 26 from 4-5 p.m. (999 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104). Love to build robots and watch them battle it out? Stop in and build some awesome Rokenbok bots and see whose design will prevail. This event is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Burton Zimmer at The Mixx, March 26 at 8 p.m. (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Burton Zimmer is a true slide guitar player from the Californian blues scene. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

March 27

Wandering Foot Quilt Guild Meeting at Arcadia Community Church, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. (121 Alice St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Leah Zieber is a quilt historian and a quilt maker who specializes in antique reproduction quilts from the 19th century and she will be sharing her knowledge at this trunk show and lecture. There is no membership fee for this. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Death by Jeopardy Murder Mystery Dinner at Dave & Buster’s, March 27 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave., Suite 930U, Arcadia, CA 91007). Event includes dinner, murder mystery show and $15 Dave & Buster’s Power Card, not to mention your support of emergency services at Methodist Hospital. Individual tickets are $75. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

March 28

Kabuki Performance at USC Pacific Asia Museum, March 28 from 7-9 p.m. (46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Nakamura Gankyō (AKA Bandō Hirohichirō) and his students will perform selections from Kabuki plays as well as demonstrate what goes into creating a Kabuki character through performance. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Tastes From Around the World, March 28 from 3-6 p.m. (245 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). There will be foods from Spain, France, Greece, Italy and American as well as live entertainment and raffle prizes. This is a free event. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Agents & Ales at Frogtown Brewery, March 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (2931 Gilroy St., Los Angeles, CA 90039). Join Town Square Real Estate for a free beer and to ask these real estate experts all of your questions. Admission and the one beer are free. For more information, click here. – LOS ANGELES