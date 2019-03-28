March 29 – April 4

EDITOR’S PICK

Free Family Night at Kidspace Children’s Museum, April 2 from 4-8 p.m. (480 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91103). Explore Los Angeles through ceramics and discover your inner ceramicist. Make a clay figure and a pinch pot, craft your own ceramic working tools, and enjoy a performance with a plate spinner at 6 p.m. in Stone Hollow Amphitheater. Admission is free for everyone during these hours. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

March 29

Paint & Pints at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., March 29from 7-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Artist David Drape will guide you step-by-step on the process of painting The Little Mermaid with acrylics. Tickets are $25. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

The Roaring 20s at The Langham, March 29 from 7-11 p.m. (1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Step back in time for this Jazz Age gala. Enjoy vintage cocktails and food with a French twist, champagne fountain, live band, silent movies, and even a hidden speakeasy. Tickets are $175 per person or $300 per couple and 10 percent of the proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Blues Dance at Do Something Blue, March 29 from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (740 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91106). Get ready to hit the dance floor for another night of great blues dancing and music. If you don’t know how there will be a lesson during the first hour. There is a $10 cover charge ($11 if you use credit). For more information, click here. – PASADENA

The Lao Tizer Band at Boston Court Pasadena, March 29 from 8-10 p.m. (70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). With more than 5 years since their last release, the band is exploring some new methods on their brand-new CD/DVD combo, “Songs From The Swinghouse.” General admission is $30, $25 for seniors and $20 for students. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

March 30

Sam Lapides & The Rotten Liars at Myrtle Tree Café, March 30 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The band will perform two sets of original folk rock and a touch of R & B and rock. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

BBQ Championship & Spring Carnival at Santa Anita Park, March 30-31 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Spanning two days, this event features great BBQ, live music, carnival games and rides. Admission to the BBQ vendors is $5, a walk-up unlimited ride wristband is $20 and there are also different packages you can purchase. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Los Angeles Environmental Education Fair at LA Arboretum, March 30 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). The Los Angeles Environmental Education Fair (LAEEF) aims to inspire sustainable living through education opportunities, local connections, and community empowerment. You will learn about lifestyle solutions that impact the health of our planet through hands-on workshops and in-booth presentations. Admission to the Arboretum is $9 for adults, $6 for students, $4 for children 5-12 years old, and free for children younger than 5 years old. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Danny Seraphine’s Chicago Tour with Bill Champlin and CTA at Arcadia Performing Arts Center, March 30 from 7-9 p.m. (188 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Chicago co-founder and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer Danny Seraphine features Grammy Award-winning icon Bill Champlin who makes this concert his farewell to touring. Adult tickets are $80. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Rob Rio at Big Mama’s Rib Shack, March 30 from 8-10 p.m. (1453 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104). Enjoy some blues and boogie-woogie with piano master Rob Rio. Tickets range from $12 to $50. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Celos Salim & The Motion at Arcadia Blues Club, March 30 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Enjoy a great night of blues. Tickets are $10. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

March 31

Unrestrained/Refrains at Kosmic Krylon Garage, March 31 from 6-9 p.m. (490 E. Union St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Tap dancer extraordinaire Savion Glover and “guerilla violinist” Charles Yang each return to MUSE/IQUE to join Artistic Director and Conductor Rachael Worby in an explosive collaboration that will engage all of your senses and show you new and inventive ways to make art with your whole body. General admission is $70. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Evensong with James Onstad at Pasadena Conservatory of Music, March 31 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Tenor James Onstad performs work by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Franz Schubert and Johannes Brahms alongside members of the LA Opera Orchestra. Tickets are $35 for the general public, $20 for seniors and $10 for student rush at the door. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

APU Men’s Chorale Spring 2019 Concert at Arcadia Community Church, March 31 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. (121 Alice St., Arcadia, CA 91006). The Azusa Pacific University Men’s Chorale invites you to their Spring 2019 Concert Event. Admission is free but donations for their annual tour are welcome. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

April 1

Pits and Giggles Benefit Show at The Ice House, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Los Angeles Responsible Pit Bull Owners (LARPBO) is a nonprofit that offers post dog adoption services such as education, support, low cost training, and dog activities providing socialization. Proceeds from this benefit show will fund LARPBO’s Shelter Intervention and Prevention Program (SIPP). The SIPP program was established to (1) help intervene where it is deemed dog training would keep the owner from surrendering a pup and (2) prevent dogs from being returned to the shelter. Brad Williams, Sam Tripoli, Craig Conant, Josh Adam Meyers and Steven Briggs will perform. Admission ranges from $25 to $100. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

April 2

Tuesday Musicale at Pasadena Central Library, April 2 at 12:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). On the program will be a Piano Trio by Debussy, Sonata for Piano and Arpeggione by Schubert, “Melodiya” by Rachmaninoff and “Gretchen am Spinnrade” by Schubert. This concert is free. For more information, call (626) 537-1735. – PASADENA

April 3

Louie Pérez Presents “Good Morning, Aztlan” at Vroman’s Bookstore, March 3 from 7-8 p.m. (695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Louie Pérez is a master musician and innovative visual artist who has spent the last 40 years as founding member and principal songwriter for Los Lobos. Working with his songwriting partner, David Hidalgo, Pérez has written more than four hundred songs. Many of those songs, along with previously unpublished poems and short stories as well as paintings, sketches, and photos, are collected in this deeply personal volume. Admission is free but if you wish to get a copy of the book signed you must purchase at least one copy of the author’s most recent title from Vroman’s. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Trivia Night at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., April 3 at 7:30 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Gather your friends for a night of drinks and friendly competition. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

April 4

The Romantic Hero – Why Beethoven? At the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, April 4 at 7 p.m. (100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). In a new partnership with the Santa-Barbara based Chamber Ensemble, Camerata Pacifica, we are presenting three lectures exploring the timeless influence of Beethoven. Discussions will be led by leading scholars Lydia Goehr, Derek Katz, and Andrea Moore. Tickets are $30. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Game of Thrones Trivia Night at Copper Still Grill, April 4 from 6:30-8 p.m. (610 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Test your knowledge of Westeros and win some prizes. This event is for ages 18 and older. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA