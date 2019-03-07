March 8 – March 14

Your weekly events

EDITOR’S PICK

ArtNight Pasadena at multiple museums throughout the city, March 8 from 6-10 p.m. (Pasadena, CA 91101, 91103, 91105). The city’s most prominent museums and cultural institutions open their doors and offer special programming. Complimentary shuttles are brought in to transport visitors around to different venues. Admission to all participating museums is free. For more information, visit VisitPasadena.com. – PASADENA

March 8

Love Sucks at Caltech Beckman Auditorium, March 8 from 7-9 p.m. (332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Various collegiate a cappella groups from around the state will perform from various genres. Admission is free. For more information, visit Caltech.edu. – PASADENA

Milonga (tango dance event) at Sonata Room, March 8 from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. (210 N. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). There will be a workshop followed by a performance and milonga with music by DJ Ricardo. Vegetarian friendly snacks and refreshments will be available. Participation in the workshop and milonga costs $25, participation in the workshop only will cost $20, and participation in the milonga only will cost $15. For more information, visit SonataRoom.com. – ARCADIA

Friday Nights #TGIF at Sena on Myrtle, March 8 from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Ndrew N. Bates spins electric rap, underground, and instrumental hip-hop in the front bar area. The kitchen closes at 10 p.m. and it is asked that only guests 21 and older remain after that time. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, visit SenaOnMyrtle.com. – MONROVIA

March 9

James Intveld at Arcadia Blues Club, March 9 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). This Los Angeles native is a multi-talented rockabilly musician, singer, songwriter, actor and film director. Tickets are $15 if purchased in advance or $20 at the door. For more information, visit ArcadiaBluesClub.com. – ARCADIA

Anniversary Celebration at RT Rogers Brewing Co., March 9 from noon to 6 p.m. (38 E. Montecito Ave., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). RT Rogers is celebrating their first anniversary with live music, food and beer. Tickets range from $5 to $25. For more information, visit @rtbrew on Facebook. – SIERRA MADRE

Sonic Boom at Myrtle Tree Café, March 9 from 8-10 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy listening to some classic rock and order food and wine from the kitchen. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @myrtletreecafe on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Ninja Academy at Old Towne Pub Pasadena, March 9 from 8-11:59 p.m. (22 E. Holly St., Pasadena, CA 91103). The Ninjas haven’t played together in 10 years so who knows what’s going to happen. There is a $5 cover charge. For more information, visit @oldtownepubmusic on Facebook. – PASADENA

“The Servant of Two Masters” at Parson’s Nose Theater, March 9 at 8 p.m. (95 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena CA 91101). “The Italian Moliere” tells the farcical tale of Truffaldino, who takes on two masters at the same time in 1750 Venice. Tickets are $20 for students $25 for seniors and $35 for adults. For more information, visit ParsonsNose.org. – PASADENA

March 10

Second Sunday Concert at Pasadena Central Library, March 10 at 2:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). You will hear violins, viola, cellos, pianos and flutes play works by seven different composers. This concert is free. For more information, call Trudi Anderson at (626) 537-1735. – PASADENA

Acoustic Night at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., March 10 from 6-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Check out local acts over a cold beer. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, visit @PacificPlateBrewing on Facebook. – MONROVIA

March 11

Introduction to Botanical Art & Illustration at The Arboretum, March 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. CA 91007). This special one-day workshop is designed for beginners interested in plant observation, drawing, composition, color theory and matching, and medium techniques. Participation is $70 for Arboretum members and $80 for non-members. For more information, visit Arboretum.org. – ARCADIA

Senior Seminar Hosted by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino at Hart Park House Senior Center, March 11 from 2-4 p.m. (222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Have your questions answered by Betty Yee’s Office of the Controller, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and Jeffrey Prang’s Office of the Assessor. Learn about California’s property tax, the new Real ID, and property assessment opportunities for seniors. Admission is free and light refreshments will be provided. If you need accommodations or have any questions, contact Evette Kim at (818) 409-0400 or at Evette.Kim@sen.ca.gov. – SIERRA MADRE

March 12

Travis Miller at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., March 12 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Listen to Travis play live music and drink some beer. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, visit @mtlowebrewing on Facebook. – ARCADIA

Super Groups at Matt Denny’s Ale House, March 12 from 7-9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Artists from The Songwriter Serenade join together to create new musical super groups that will perform. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @TheSongwriterSerenade on Facebook. – ARCADIA

March 13

Pasadena International Film Festival throughout downtown Pasadena, March 13-21 at differing times (Pasadena, CA 91101, 91103). Over 100 film screenings from 15 countries will take place at the Laemmle Playhouse 7, panels and presentations will take place at Vroman’s Bookstore, and Lineage Performing Arts Center will serve as a nightly filmmakers lounge. Passes range from $50 to $144. For more information, visit PasadenaFilmFestival.org. – PASADENA

March 14

“Les Misérables” at Arcadia Performing Arts Center, March 14 at 7 p.m. (188 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, the story of “Les Miserables” is one of love, courage, and redemption. Tickets range from $10 to $30. For more information, visit ArcadiaPAF.org. – ARCADIA

Faux Fighters at The Rose, March 14 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The combination of singer S. Chelsea Scott’s “Dave Grohliness,” his ability to cover Dave’s vocal range and the energy of the performance ensures that the band really captures the essence of Foo Fighters, producing a dynamic and engaging stage show. Tickets range from $10 to $20. For more information, visit WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com. – PASADENA

Le Musique at The Mixx Pasadena, March 14 from 8-11 p.m. (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Kim-Z Entertainment presents, Le Musique for a special jazz performance. There is no cover charge. For more information, visit TheMixxPasadena.com. – PASADENA