Marching Bands Bring ‘The Melody of Life’ to the Rose Parade

Catch a sneak peak of the 2019 Rose Parade bands as they perform their award-winning field shows that led to their selection. Three shows over two days at Pasadena City College’s Robinson Stadium (1570 E. Colorado Blvd.) give everyone a chance to see these talented musicians, dancers and auxiliary performers in action before they complete their 5.5-mile march down Colorado Boulevard.

Bandfest 1 will take place on Dec. 29 at 1:30 and will include:

PCC Honor Band and Herald Trumpets.

Lassiter High School.

Salvation Army.

Pickerington Marching Band.

Banda Municipal – Costa Rica.

Hawaii All-State Marching Band.

Pacific Crest Drum & Bugle Corp.

LAUSD.

University of Washington.

Bandfest 2, for which tickets are already sold out, on Dec. 30 at 9:30 a.m. will include:

PCC Honor Band and Herald Trumpets.

Flower Mound High School.

Lincoln Way High School.

Cavalcade of Bands.

Mercer High School.

Bando Escolar – Puerto Rico.

Joint performance (Mercer/PR).

Florida A&M University.

Bandfest 3 on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. will include:

PCC Honor Band and Herald Trumpets.

Calgary Stampede Show Band.

Munford High School.

Royal Swedish Cadet Band.

Alabama State University.

Kaiser High School.

All-Izumo Honor Green Band.

Tickets for Bandfest are $15 for adults and free for children 5 and under. They can be purchased through SharpSeating.com.

Below is a complete list of the 22 marching bands that will participate in this year’s parade: