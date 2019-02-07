Maryvale Honors Sierra Madre Treasurer for Commitment to Helping Children

Maryvale, an agency dedicated to child welfare, will honor Sierra Madre City Treasurer Mike Amerio at their Restoring Hope Golf Tournament. Held at the San Gabriel Country Club on March 25, the fundraiser supports Maryvale’s residential, early education and community-based programs for children.

Amerio, who has served as treasurer for the City of Sierra Madre since 2016, joined Maryvale’s Finance Committee in 2010 and was elected to the Board of Directors as treasurer in 2014. As managing partner of Pasadena-based Lucas, Horsfall – Accountants and Advisors, Amerio works with privately-held companies in industries such as manufacturing and distribution, construction, insurance brokerages and nonprofits.

“I get more satisfaction out of my involvement with Maryvale than anything else I do,” says Amerio. “I’m glad to lend my expertise to ensure Maryvale continues to provide hope for these children and families. That has incredible meaning.”

Mayor Denise Delmar expressed sincere congratulations to Amerio and stated “Sierra Madre is fortunate to have Mr. Amerio as our treasurer. I am very familiar with Maryvale, his dedication and commitment to this organization is admiral.”