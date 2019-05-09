May 10 – May 16

EDITOR’S PICK

Johnny Mathis at Pasadena Civic, May 16 at 8 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Best known for his supremely popular hits like “Chances Are,” “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late,” and “Misty,” Mathis has recorded close to 80 albums, 6 Christmas albums, and has recently released his newest album entitled “Johnny Mathis Sings The Great New American Songbook.” Tickets begin at $59. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Your weekly events

May 10

Oingo Bongo Former Members at The Rose, May 10 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Oingo Boingo Dance Party features former members of the legendary new wave group Oingo Boingo, performing hits “Dead Man’s Party,” “Weird Science,” “We Close Our Eyes,” “Only a Lad,” “Just Another Day,” “Stay,” “Out Of Control,” “Who Do You Want To Be,” “Gratitude,” Private Life,” and many more. Tickets start at $34. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Stargazing & Lecture Series at Caltech’s Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics, May 10 from 8-10 p.m. (1216 California Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106). One Friday a month, they open their doors and provide a free 30 minute public lecture (this month on how stars are born) followed by 90 minutes of guided stargazing through telescopes. This event is free to all and no reservations are required. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Pasadena Community Orchestra at First Church of the Nazarene, May 10 from 8-10 p.m. (3700 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). PCO performs Adam’s “Short Ride in a Fast Machine”, Elgar’s “Nimrod from Enigma Variations”, Mozart’s “Impresario Overture”, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture”, as well as Stravinsky’s “Violin Concerto in D” with Young Artist Competition Winner, Annelle K. Gregory, under the baton of Music Director Beth Pflueger. This concert is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 11

Monrovia Firefighters Association Annual Pancake Breakfast at Monrovia Fire Station 101, May 11 from 7-11 a.m. (141 E. Lemon Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The day will be stacked full of fun, food, and festivities including a junior firefighter challenge, displays, bounce house, and live demonstrations. Enjoy a hearty breakfast of endless pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice prepared courtesy by the Monrovia Knights of Columbus. Tickets are $5 per person and children 3 and younger eat free. Proceeds will benefit local charities. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Fountain to the Falls Run/Walk & Health Fair at Library Park, May 11 from 6:30-10 a.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The 2019 Fountain to the Falls Run/Walk is a 6.38 mile out-and-back race, from the Library Park Fountain to the Canyon Park Waterfall. Early registration, which ends May 10, is $35. You can also register on the day of the race for $45. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Golden Future Expo at Pasadena Conference Center, May 11 from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Expo will display the most exciting and comprehensive range of products and services related to aging, retirement and improved lifestyle. There will be 75 vendor booths, speakers, workshops, health and wellness screenings, bingo with cash prizes, hourly door prize drawing, and mini makeovers and massages. Admission and parking is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

“Now That She’s Gone” at Sierra Madre Library, May 11 from 1-3:30 p.m. (440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). “Now That She’s Gone” is a play that explores Ellen Snortland’s often hilarious, irreverent and sometimes torturous relationship with her Norwegian-American mother. This is a free staged reading. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Garden Night Photography at Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, May 11 from 7:30-10 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Share your night photography techniques with other photographers. Specific emphasis will be placed on the “Painting with Light” technique, so take your ‘big gun’ flashlights. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Salsa Social at Sonata Room, May 11 at 7:45 p.m. to May 12 at 1 a.m., (210 N. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). Dance to salsa, mambo, guaguanco, and cha cha cha from the vinyl collection of DJ JoJo. There will also be snacks, desserts and drinks. There is a $12 cover charge. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Rod Piazza & the Mighty Flyers at Arcadia Blues Club, May 11 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Piazza is a tried-and-true, dyed-in-the-wool blues veteran with credentials that are second to none. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Asian Pacific Islander Day at Pasadena Central Library, May 11 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). There will be speakers, Hawaiian dancers, and author Alan Brennert will discuss his new novel, “Daughter of Moloka’i.” This event is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 12

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet & Live Jazz at The Mixx, May 12 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Treat the mom in your life to brunch, bottomless mimosas and live jazz entertainment. There is one seating at 11 a.m. and another at 1 p.m. Tickets are $50 per adult and $20 for children 12 and younger. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Crown City Symphony at First Baptist Church, May 12 at 2 p.m. (75 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Violin soloist, David Park will play the Paganini Violin concerto and the orchestra under the direction of Dr. Paul Sherman will play the Suite from Handels’ Water Music and Schubert’s Symphony #3. This concert is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Rescue Dog Adoptions at RT Rogers Brewing Co., May 12 from 1-4 p.m. (38 E. Montecito Ave., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Free Animal Doctor has all different shape and size dogs available for adoption. Stop by and enjoy a refreshing beverage and socialize with some pups. Admission is free but drinks and adoptions are not. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

May 13

Bike Week – Taste of Pasadena at Memorial Park, May 13 from 6-9 p.m. (30 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). Start Bike Week with a pedal-powered feast and sample food from Pasadena Playhouse restaurants and Old Pasadena. This bicycle tour highlights delicious eateries, providing sweet and savory fuel for the journey to each spot. This event is free with RSVP. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Travis Miller at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., May 13 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Miller will be performing live. Admission is free but beers are not. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

The Real Ladies of “Ladies” at Boston Court Pasadena, May 13 from 7-9 p.m. (70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Leading up to the premier of Kit Steinkellner’s “Ladies,” explore the world of Elizabeth Montagu, Frances Burney, Elizabeth Carter, and Angelica Kauffman. These four women were members of the Bluestocking Society, brilliant artists, writers and thinkers who made significant contributions to society under their own names. Actors will share some of their correspondence, their writings and their very prominent artwork followed by a Q&A with dramaturg Angelina Del Balzo. This event is free but RSVP is requested. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 14

Pasadena’s Tuesdays Together May 2019 Meeting at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Monrovia, May 14 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (924 Huntington Drive, Monrovia, CA 91016). The topic this month is self-care tips and mental wellness for entrepreneurs and freelancers. Seating is limited to 25 but tickets are free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Trivia Tuesday at One Colorado, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). Pop culture, pop-up bars, prizes, plus sweet tunes will transform your formerly boring Tuesday nights into totally “triviariffic” ones. Bar and music start at 6:30p and Trivia starts at 7:30p. Participation is free with reservation. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 15

Preacher Lawson at The Ice House, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Lawson was most recently seen on “America’s got Talent: The Champions” where he was a top 5 finalist on the NBC hit-show. Tickets are $20. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 16

An Evening with Ani DiFranco at Pasadena Presbyterian Church, May 16 from 7-9 p.m. (585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Vroman’s proudly presents celebrated singer-songwriter and social activist Ani DiFranco, in conversation with Valarie Kaur, in support of “No Walls and the Recurring Dream.” Tickets are $38 and include one seat and one signed copy of the book to be picked up at the event at check-in. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Introducing Mariachi Pasadena at Pasadena Conservatory of Music, May 16 from 7-9 p.m. (PCM Auditorium, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Learn about the upcoming fall launch of PCM’s Mariachi Pasadena and hear a performance by the new mariachi instructors. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

After Dark Business Mixer at Noor, May 16 from 5-8 p.m. (300 E. Colorado Blvd. #200, Pasadena, CA 91101). Chambers of Commerce from throughout the San Gabriel Valley converge on Pasadena for an evening of fun, networking and more. Tickets are $10 and include one drink ticket, food samples and a chance to win one of many opportunity prizes. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Totally 80 Thursday at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., May 16 from 4-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Jam to some tunes, sip some brews, and enjoy the flashback vibes. Admission is free but the brews are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

SGV After Dark at NOOR, May 16 from 5-8 p.m. (300 E. Colorado Blvd. #200, Pasadena, CA 91101). Chambers of Commerce from throughout the San Gabriel Valley converge on Pasadena for an evening of fun, networking and more. For $10 admission you get one drink ticket, food samples and a chance to win one of many opportunity prizes. For more information, click here. – PASADENA