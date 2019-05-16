May 17 – May 23

EDITOR’S PICK

Monrovia Days Community Festival at Library Park, May 17 from 5-10 p.m., May 18 from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m., and May 19 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). This three-day celebration will have everything from live music, carnival rides and food, to a pie eating contest on Saturday. Pre-sale wristband for carnival rides range from $15 to $35 and day of tickets range from $20 to $40. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Your weekly events

May 17

Love’s Labour’s Lost: A New Musical at Arcadia Performing Arts Blackbox Theatre, May 17 from 7-10 p.m. (188 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Romance, revelry and enchanting music ignite in this contemporary, yet lovingly faithful, musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy. Tickets range from $10 to $30. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

May 18

Rose Pedal 2019 at Rose Bowl Stadium, May 18 from 2-8 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). For the first time ever fitness lovers and families can participate in the Amgen Tour of California. After the men’s and women’s races finish, the 5K loop around the Rose Bowl Stadium will remain open for guests to run, walk and bike freely without vehicle traffic. There will be fitness classes, plus food and drinks for sale. Tickets are free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

The Alpine Camp at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., May 18 from 7-10 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Folks in the The Alpine Camp have performed with members of The Black Crowes, The Allman Bros. Band, Gov’t Mule, Guster, Roberta Flack, Derek Trucks Band and more. Admission is free but beer is not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Pasadena Mental Health Day at Pasadena Public Library, May 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). H.O.M.E: A State of Mind (Helpful Opportunities for Mental Health Education Opportunities) will feature a keynote speaker, panel discussions and workshops for youth and adults. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Black and White Ballroom Party at Sonata Room, May 18 from 7:30-11 p.m. (210 N. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). Dress in black and white, learn to waltz or enjoy the music and dance a foxtrot. Admission is $14 at the door. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

A Song of Beer and Liquor: The Drinking Game of Thrones at Der Wolf, May 18 from 12-4 p.m. (72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). This pub-crawl is a team based competitive game full of thematic challenges and trivia. General admission is $35 but you can purchase tickets as groups of five or purchase tickets the day of the event for $40. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Manga Workshop at USC Pacific Asia Museum, May 18 from 1-4 p.m. (46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Comic book artist and writer Sylvia Leung will explore the similarities and differences between Western comics and manga storytelling in this interactive workshop for high school to adult participants. Some prior artistic experience recommended. Tickets are $20. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 19

Community Cat Workshop: Foster & TNR for Your Neighborhood Cats & Kittens at Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA, May 19 from 2-5 p.m. (361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). This foster care and TNR workshop focuses on bottle babies, kitten medical care, and trap-neuter-return techniques that will help you save lives. You can RSVP for free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Queen Anne Cottage Tours at LA County Arboretum May 19 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). The charming Victorian-era cottage is open for public tours only twice a year. Tour fees are $5 for the general public, $3 for members and children 12 and older. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Museums of the Arroyo Day at six museums in Pasadena and Los Angeles, May 19 from noon – 4 p.m. Museums open their doors to the public for a free admission along with cultural events, kid’s activities and family fun. Free shuttles connect museums: The Gamble House, Heritage Square, Los Angeles Police Museum, Lummis Home, Pasadena Museum of History and the Autry’s Historic Southwest Museum, Mt. Washington Campus. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 20

Off the Page Reading: “Coastal Disturbances” at Sierra Madre Playhouse, May 20 from 7-10 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). “Coastal Disturbances” is a meditation on love, but with sharp-edged shards. This event is free. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

May 21

Film Screening of “Peggy and Fred in Hell,” May 21 from 7-9 p.m. (Baster Lecture Hall, Building #77, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91125). Film screening followed by a Q-&-A with the film maker, Leslie Thornton. The film maps a surreal, quasi-apocalyptic realm littered with the detritus of a pop culture bursting at the seams. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Songwriter Serenade at Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant, May 21 from 7-9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Ian Gothe, Mike Fleming, David Plenn, and Manda Mosher will perform original music. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

May 22

AHS Pops Concert at LA County Arboretum, May 22 from 9-10:30 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). This will be AHS Pops’ last concert of the year. Tickets are sold at the door. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

May 23

Classical Music in the films of Ingmar Bergman, May 23 from 7-9 p.m. (Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Pianist and musicologist, Dr. Anyssa Neumann, presents a lecture / recital on classical music in the films of Ingmar Bergman. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Transgender Peer Support Group at San Gabriel Valley LGBTQ Center, May 23 from 7-9 p.m. (2607 Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). A peer support group intended for transgender and non-binary individuals. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Bobby Escoto & The Havana Nights All-Stars at The Rose, May 23 at 10 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Bobby Escoto & The Havana All-Stars perform a mix of charanga, cha cha, rumba, and the beautiful sound of Son Cubano. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – PASADENA