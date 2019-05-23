May 24 – May 30

EDITOR’S PICK

Annual Tiki Party at 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill, May 25 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (110 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Get your Hawaiian shirt on and enjoy some Hawaiian-inspired cocktails and food. Chef James will be roasting a whole pig island-style on the patio for tacos. Admission is free but drinks and food are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Your weekly events

May 24

Cristela Alonzo at The Ice House, May 24 at 8 p.m. (24 N Mentor Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106). Cristela Alonzo was the co-creator, co-executive, producer and star of the ABC sitcom “Cristela,” has topped multiple comedy power player lists, and has appeared on multiple television shows. Tickets are $25. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Festival of the Foothills at Immaculate Conception, May 24 from 6-11 p.m. and May 25-26 from 1-11 p.m. (726 S. Shamrock Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Memorial Day Weekend Festival featuring rides, games, ethnic food, bingo, rummage sale and live bands. Admission is free but food and rides are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Celebrate World Lindy Hop Day at Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association, May 24-25 from 7-11:30 p.m. (Grace Hall, 73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). There will be lasses with guest instructors on Friday evening and then you can dance to Douglas Roegiers & The Lucky 7 Band. There will be classes all day Saturday and Jonathan Stout’s Swing Orchestra will perform that night. The cost is $20 per class or you can purchase a camp passport. Admission to the evening dance is $20; it’s included in the camp passport. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 25

Spring Soiree at The Gilb Museum of Arcadia Heritage, May 2 from 6-9 p.m. (380 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). The Museum will open after hours. Enjoy wine and cheese, fine art and live acoustic music. This event will feature the Museum’s current temporary exhibit: “A Glimpse into the Colors of India: Artwork of Kruti Shah.” Admission is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Blind Melon at The Rose, May 25 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Blind Melon has picked up with their fans, exactly where they left off. Revisit hits like “No Rain” and “Change.” Tickets range from $24 to $48. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Rees Finley and Jim Wright at RT Rogers Brewing Co, May 25 fromm 6:30-9:30 p.m. (38 E. Montecito Ave., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). This is your last chance to see Rees and Jim perform together before Rees starts his career as a touring musician. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

James Intveld at Arcadia Blues Club, May 25 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). During the cow punk movement of the ’80s, Intveld was working the same clubs as Dwight Yoakam and Rosie Flores, playing his own brand of rockabilly. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Santa Anita Park Carnival at Santa Anita Park, May 25-27 from noon – 6 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Take your family and enjoy thrilling rides, delicious carnival snacks, and challenging carnival games. There’s free admission and parking through Gate 6. You can purchase an unlimited rides wristband for $15 online or $20 in person. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Black & White Salsa Social at Sonata Room, May 25 at 7:45 p.m. to May 26 at 1 a.m. (210 N. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). There will be a complimentary salsa class until 8:30 p.m. then spend the night dancing salsa, bachata and cha-cha. Admission is $12. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Tribute to Veterans and Military at Arcadia County Park, May 25 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (405 S. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). There will veteran resources, military vehicles and equipment displays, a children’s area, live entertainment, a food court and more. Then after those festivities conclude, the Arcadia Vietnam War Monument will have activities from 2:30-5:30 p.m. including souvenirs being given away. For more information, click here and here. – ARCADIA

Street Food Cinema: “Back to the Future” at Victory Park, May 25 from 5:30-11 p.m. (2575 Paloma St., Pasadena, CA 91107). Street Food Cinema features cool outdoor movies, picnic-ready food trucks, live music from emerging artists, interactive games and more. Tickets range from $6 to $19. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 26

Jurassic Park Themed Brunch at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co, May 26 from 10 a.m. – noon (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Why settle for a boring brunch when you can enjoy all things Jurassic Park including a carnivorous brunch buffet, trivia, movies and activities? Adults pay $20 and children pay $12. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

R & R Jazz at Myrtle Tree Café, May 26 from 6:30-9 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). R&R Jazz Collective is back at Myrtle Tree Cafe bringing some cool jazz and blues. Admission is free but wine and beer are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

May 27

Memorial Day Ceremony at Live Oak Memorial Park, May 27 from 10 a.m. to noon (200 E. Duarte Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Memorial Day is a day for remembering and honoring military personnel who died in the service of their country, particularly those who died in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in battle. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Sierra Madre VFW Memorial Day Ceremony at Sierra Madre Pioneer Cemetery, May 27 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (601 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Patriotic and WW II music will be played before and after the ceremony. A sandwich lunch will be served following the ceremony, courtesy of Post 3208. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Memorial Day at the Pasadena Senior Center, May 27 from noon – 2 p.m. (85 E. Holly St., Pasadena, CA 91103). Chef Gabby will be cooking up USO recipes, and the Great American Swing Band will provide the music. Admission is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 28

Trivia Tuesdays at One Colorado Courtyard, May 28 at 6:30 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). Rally friends, brainstorm a goofy/awesome team name, and come get your pop culture on. The fun is led by favorite trivia duo Sam and Brian, the men of LABS Trivia. Participation is free with reservation. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Shadowblue Blues Band at The Mixx, May 28 from 7-11 p.m. (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Go to hear a short set or rockin’ blues featuring Elizabeth Hangan, Eddie Hernandez, Joey Delgado and Bobby Cass. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 29

Woman Crush Wednesday at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., May 29 from 4-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy your beer with a killer playlist featuring all the hits from women in music. Admission is free but beers are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Gather: Surprising Stories & Other Mischief at Pasadena Playhouse, May 29 from 8-9:30 p.m. (39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). John C. Reilly and an ensemble of amazing actors create a spirited evening of story theater. Tickets are $56. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 30

Joe Raiola: The Joy of Censorship at Sierra Madre Playhouse, May 30 from 8-10 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). In The Joy of Censorship, his nationally acclaimed, comic tour de force, Joe Raiola dives head-first into today’s most controversial free speech issues. General admission is $25. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Soprano Kaileigh Riess at Boston Court Pasadena, May 30 at 8 p.m. (70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Riess has been seen most recently as La Contessa in USC Thornton’s production of Le nozze di Figaro. General admission is $10 and free for students with a valid I.D. For more information, click here. – PASADENA