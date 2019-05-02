May 3 – May 9

EDITOR’S PICK

Carnival in the Park at Sierra Vista Park, May 4 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (611 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). There will be games, face painting, a petting zoo, pony rides, a taco truck and train rides. Admission is free but activities and food will have a fee. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Your weekly events

May 3

Jazzy Fridays at Brookside Restaurant, May 3 from 7-10 p.m. (1133 Rosemont Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). Events by Jacqueline Production in collaboration with Vice Mayor Elect Tyron Hampton, present Jazzy Fridays with live music performed by Donald Hayes & Friends. Admission is $10 with required dinner reservations. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

“The Grim Game” at Sierra Madre Playhouse, May 3 from 8-11 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Everyone is invited to step back into 1919 and see this lost classic as it was meant to be seen, with live accompaniment by the doyen of silent film musicians, Michael Mortilla, and violinist Nicole Garcia. The Grim Game is a silent drama that showcases Houdini’s astonishing, world-famous talents as an escapologist, stunt performer and aviator. General admission is $25. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

May 4

Arcadia Firefighters’ Pancake Breakfast at Station 106, May 4 from 7 a.m. to noon (630 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). This year will bring the same fun activities such as bounce houses, junior firefighter obstacle course, arts and crafts, raffles, music, and community educational information. Tickets for the breakfast are $5 presale or $7 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Arcadia Firefighters’ Association and its charities. To purchase tickets, click here. – ARCADIA

Fa La La La Land: A Musical Comedy Show at The Ice House, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Join Camille Solari, Aidan Park and Billy McCartney’s for a night of music and laughs. General admission is $10. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Party in the Stacks at Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, May 4 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). There will be salsa tasting, live Latin music, no-host bar, viewing of historic slides, garden wandering and a book sale. Advance tickets for the general public are $25 and $30 at the door. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Kids Fest at Bowlero, May 4 from 1-5 p.m. (3545 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). Spend the afternoon on the lanes with great deals: one hour of free bowling and shoe rental for every child, a free $5 arcade card, $1 soft drinks, $1 cookies, $2 hot dogs, $14 pizzas and adults receive a discounted rate. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

The Californian at Santa Anita Park, May 4 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Gate 6, 285 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). This is a one day event built around an exhibit of vintage and custom motorcycles with family friendly activities ranging from a pine wood derby, a food truck rally, a pop-up retail experience, and art show. General admission is free and it’s $10 to register for the motorcycle show. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Environmental Q-and-A with Senator Anthony Portantino at Learning Works Charter School, May 4 from 3-5 p.m. (90 N. Daisy, Pasadena, CA 91107). Find out what environmental bills will be coming up in the legislature and how to best advocate for a progressive environmental agenda. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Sierra Madre Art Fair at Memorial Park, May 4-5 from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). More than 60 artists will display their works and live music will be featured throughout the weekend. Food vendors will be offering a variety of food and drinks. Admission is free but the art and food are not. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Star Wars Trivia at Wingwalker Brewery, May 4 from 7-9 p.m., (235 W. Maple Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy a beer, celebrate May the Fourth and show off your knowledge of all things Star Wars. There is no admission fee. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Hiking Tour of Eaton Canyon with Vroman’s & Wild LA at Eaton Canyon Nature Center, May 4 from 11 a.m. – noon (1750 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena, CA 91107). In celebration of the release of the Natural History Museum’s book “Wild LA: Explore the Amazing Nature In and Around Los Angeles,” Vroman’s Bookstore hosts an exclusive hiking tour of Eaton Canyon, led by Wild LA contributors Lila Higgins and Greg Pauly. Tickets are $25 and include one spot on the hike and one copy of the book. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Star Wars & Swing at Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association, May 4 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. (Grace Hall, 73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). This week’s dance features a Star Wars theme with Lil’ Mo & the Dynaflos. Tickets are $20 and include swing lessons, snacks, refreshments and door prizes. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Cinco de Mayo Themed LGBTQ Dance Social at Lumina Academy of Dance, May 4 at 9 p.m. to May 5 at 1 a.m. (1052 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104). Join Queer Latin Dancing Los Angeles for this Cinco de Mayo themed salsa/bachata dance party. There will be chips and margaritas while supplies last. There is a $5 cover charge. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 5

Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, May 5 at 5 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Daytime Emmy Awards will honor nominees in 68 categories, which include recognition for performers, series, as well as technical and creative areas for programs broadcast from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fan tickets are $75. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

NAILPRO Pasadena Nails-Only Show at Pasadena Convention Center, May 5 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). There will be over 20 free technical education sessions. You will be able to see new products and get your nail must-haves. Single general admission is $25. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

37th Historic Homes Tour in Monrovia, May 5 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (multiple locations, Monrovia, CA 91016). The Monrovia Historic Preservation Group (MOHPG) will once again host a tour of vintage community homes, this year featuring six homes all built before the end of 1887. Docents will lead tour goers through each of the homes, sharing anecdotes and historical facts. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for teens, and free for children 12 and younger. Online ticket sales will end May 3 at 10 p.m. Tickets will be held at the Monrovia Historical Museum, 742 E. Lemon Ave. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

May 6

Woman’s Civic League of Pasadena Luncheon Program at Women’s City Club, May 6 at 12:30 p.m., (160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). The May luncheon is devoted annually to honoring young women from PUSD Middle Schools for significant improvement in their grades, despite dealing with physical and/or personal problems. Learning of their efforts to overcome various obstacles is always inspiring. There is no cost to attend the ‘program only’ beginning at 12:30 p.m. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 7

Early Screening and Q-and-A of “Tolkien” at Laemmle’s Playhouse 7, May 7 from 7:30-10 p.m. (673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Get ready for “Tolkien: Live from The Montclair Film Festival with Stephen Colbert,” an event where you will be among the first to see the new feature film together with an exclusive live simulcast Q-and-A with stars Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins and director Dome Karukoski, moderated by Tolkien super-fan Stephen Colbert. Registration is free but seating is limited and a ticket does not guarantee entry. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Tuesday Musicale at Pasadena Central Library, May 7 at 12:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). On the program will be “Tarantella” for flute, clarinet and piano by Saint-Saens; “Variations on a Rococo Theme” by Tchaikovsky and much more. This concert is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Cultural Awareness Training at the Angeles National Forest Headquarters, May 7 from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. (701 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). The Greater Los Angeles Federal Executive Board – Diversity and Inclusion Group invites anyone who wants to learn more about the Asian American and Pacific Islander culture to this presentation. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Trivia Tuesdays at One Colorado, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). Pop culture, pop-up bars, prizes, plus sweet tunes will transform your formerly boring Tuesday nights into totally “triviariffic” ones. Rally your friends and get ready to compete. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 8

Woman Crush Wednesday at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., May 8 from 4-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy your beer with a killer playlist featuring all the hits from women in music. Admission is but the beer is not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Egyptian Hall Museum in Pasadena’s Prospect Park, May 8 from 7-9 p.m. (Pasadena, CA 91114). Today, the museum resides in a 1906 Craftsman-style house in Pasadena’s Prospect Park—also the home of professional magicians Mike Caveney and Tina Lenert. The collection contains books dating to the 1500s, magic apparatus from many of the great names from the Golden Age of Magic, and one of the world’s finest collections of magicians’ posters. Exact meet-up location will be emailed to attendees prior to the event. Tickets are $35. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

May 9

Family Breud at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., May 9 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Sign up, play and win. Play is free of charge but the brews are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Lorraina Marro and Jackie Gibson at The Mixx, May 9 from 8-11 p.m. (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Lorraina Marro and Jackie Gibson, both known as seasoned jazz, cabaret, and latin vocalists, make their debut at The Mixx, performing jazz, Latin, blues and old-time favorites. There is no cover charge. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Pasadena Convention Center’s 10 Years of Excellence Celebration at Pasadena Convention Center, May 9 from 5-7:30 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Convention Center is celebrating 10 years in conjunction with National Travel and Tourism Week. Registration is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

“Bones of the Sea” at Pasadena Playhouse, May 9 at 7 p.m. (39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). MACH 33: The Caltech│Pasadena Playhouse Festival of New Science-Driven Plays energizes the conversations about scientific, mathematical, and technological questions by staging readings of new, unpublished, unproduced plays. Tickets are $17. For more information, click here. – PASADENA