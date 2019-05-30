May 31 – June 6

EDITOR’S PICK

Monrovia Music Fest at Library Park, June 2 from noon – 7 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The Fest features an array of artists, a beer garden, food trucks, artisans, vendors, art, free activities for kids and an area for dogs. Admission is free but VIP Lounge ticket can be purchased for $23 online or $25 at the door. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Your weekly events

May 31

Queen Nation at The Rose, May 31 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The world’s best Queen tribute band takes over the stage at The Rose. Tickets range from $19.50-$24.50. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Final Fridays at Rose Bowl Stadium, May 31 from 4-8 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Pack a blanket, ball and enjoy foot golf, outdoor games, moon bounces, photo opportunities, tours of the Rose Bowl and food trucks. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

DSB Blues Dance at Do Something Blue, May 31 at 8:30 p.m. to June 1 at 1 a.m. (740 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91106). There will be a blues dance lesson until 9:15 followed by dancing and music from various DJs. There is a $10 cover charge if paid in cash or $11 if paid with credit. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Past Action Heroes at T. Boyle’s Tavern, May 31 at 10 p.m. to June 1 at 12:30 a.m. (37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Enjoy a high-energy show with music from the 80s and 90s fused with “hardcore one hit wonders.” There is a $5 cover charge. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

June 1

P3 Theatre Company Presents MGM in Concert: A Golden Era Musical Revue at Sierra Madre Playhouse, June 1 and 2 at 2 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). This is a three-person, 90-minute musical tribute to the musicals produced by MGM such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Gigi,” “Meet Me in St. Louis,” and “Annie Get Your Gun.” General admission is $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and $25 for students. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

A Wild Adventure at Floretta K. Lauber Museum Education Center, June 1 at 11 a.m. (382 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Meet a red tailed hawk, an opossum, an owl, a snake and learn about other animals native to California. This event is free but may be limited due to available space and resources. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

36th Annual Montrose Arts & Crafts Festival at Montrose Shopping Park, June 1 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and June 2 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (3808 Ocean View Blvd, Montrose, CA 91020). More than 250 fine artists, crafters, food vendors, California Certified farmers, musicians and entertainers will make their way to Montrose on festival weekend. Festival booths are located in the 2200, 2300 and 2400 blocks of Honolulu and the Montrose Harvest Market (Sunday only) is located on Oceanview Boulevard. Admission and parking is free. For more information, click here. – MONTROSE

June Faire 2019 at The British Home, June 1 from 1-4 p.m. (647 Manzanita Ave., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Enjoy traditional British food, baked good, entertainment, and tea. There will be arts and crafts, a book sale and much more. Admission is free but food and items from vendors are not. For more information, click here. – SIERRA MADRE

Asian Music Festival at Arcadia Community Church, June 1 from 7-10 p.m. (121 Alice St., Arcadia, CA 91006). The festival will feature The Gentlemen of Jazz, Ner de Leon, Tateng Katindig, and Bob Schroder. Tickets are $10. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Book & Bike Safety Fair at Arcadia County Park, June 1 from 9 a.m. – noon (405 S. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). One thousand books and 100 helmets will be given away for free. This event is free while supplies last. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Fun in the Sun at Huntington Oaks Center, June 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (626 W. Huntington Drive, Monrovia, CA 91016). Huntington Oaks Center and Monrovia Public Library will be in front of Chuck E. Cheese’s, near the stairs, with kid-friendly activities and samples from the center’s merchants like Round Table Pizza and Trader Joes. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Ballroom Party at Sonata Room, June 1 from 7:30-11 p.m. (210 N. First Ave., Arcadia, CA 911006). There’s an intermediate salsa class until 8 p.m. and then dance to DJ Brandon’s greatest titles ranging from samba and tango to two-step. Admission is $14 at the door $12 for DB and USA Dance members or with reservation. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Arroyo Singers Spring 2019 Concert at Church of the Good Shepherd, June 1 from 4-6 p.m. (400 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91007). The Arroyo Singers present “How Can I Keep From Singing,” a dynamic spring concert that will include musical works by both classical and contemporary icons such as Henry Purcell, Mozart, Handel, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Schwartz. Tickets are $15 for adults at the door and free for children 10 years old and younger. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Ostia at Myrtle Tree Café, June 1 from 7:30-10 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Ostia will be playing salsa, cumbia, and more while you dine and dance. Admission is free butt food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Street Food Cinema at LA County Arboretum, June 1 from 5:30-11 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Watch “Crazy Rich Asians” outdoors with picnic-ready food trucks, live music from emerging artists, interactive games and more. Admission ranges from $6 to $19. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Friend Zone Speed Dating & Networking at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., June 1 from 6-9 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Network, make new friends or meet a new flame. Admission is free but beers are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Music Under the Stars 2019 at Pasadena City Hall, June 1 from 6-9:30 p.m. (100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Join the Pasadena Symphony and POPS for a concert featuring a celebration of hit shows that traveled from Broadway to Hollywood. Arrive early for gourmet food trucks, a musical instrument petting zoo and pre-concert family fun. This concert is free, no tickets necessary. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

June 2

PCC Flea Market at PCC, June 2 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106). Shop from over 450 vendors and food trucks. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Climate Reality: Re-Generation of the Landscape at the LA County Arboretum, June 2 at 1 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Shawn Maestretti highlights the current endangered state of our landscapes and offers solution-oriented techniques for zero-waste/carbon-neutral garden designs, drawing upon nature’s processes. Classes are $25 per session for Arboretum members and $35 for non-members. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Jack’s Cats at the Castle Green 2019 Spring Home Tour, June 2 from 1-5 p.m. (99 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). Jack’s Cats will be playing swing and jazz all afternoon so put on your dancing shoes or just sit back and listen in the lovely grounds of the Castle Green, one of California’s most unique and beautiful architectural treasures. General admission is $30. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Adams’ Pack Station Barnyard Jamboree at Adams’ Pack Station, June 2 from noon – 5 p.m. (Chantry Flat Road, Arcadia, CA 91006). GRIT, The Reciprocity Project, Thrown-Out Bones, and Billy Hill will perform. They serve fresh burgers and fries, grilled hot dogs and hot links, panini sandwiches, and veggie burgers. Cold beer, soda pop and snacks are also available. Parking is $10 on Sundays. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

June 3

Live Music with Matthew T. Fokset at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., June 3 from 7-9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Fosket’s musical style is influenced by Wilco, Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen, The Band, Bob Dylan, Lovedrug, Margot and the Nuclear So and Sos. Admission is free but beers are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Punk Rock Monday at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., June 3 from 4-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Have your pints with a side of punk. Admission is free but beers are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

June 4

Songwriter Serenade at Matt Denny’s, June 4 from 7-9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, CA 91006). Darren Pynn, Pi Jacobs, Dick Wells and Raspin Stuwart will play their original music. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Star Wars Trivia Night at Copper Still Grill, June 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (610 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Compete with your friends (at least 18 years old) for a grand prize. Registration isn’t required but one person from each team can register in advance. Registration is free but drinks and food are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Free Family Night at Kidspace Children’s Museum, June 4 from 4-8 p.m. (480 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91103). Explore and experience the natural world through art. Contribute to the forest of Tree Faces, paint en plein air, and create a wind chime out of natural materials. At 6:00pm in Stone Hollow Amphitheater, percussionist Diana Wallace will demonstrate the music and rhythm in instruments made from natural materials. Admission is free on this night. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Tuesday Musicale at Pasadena Central Library, June 4 at 12:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Musician will play compositions by Dorna, Saint-Saens, Beethoven, Schubert and Debussy. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

June 5

Pasadena Global Running Day 2019 at STRIDE, June 5 from 5:30-9 p.m. (906 Granite Drive, Pasadena, CA 91101). This is a 4-mile fun-run and scavenger hunt. At each stop throughout the route, participants will stop and answer trivia questions, complete silly challenges and snap pictures to earn raffle tickets. This event is free and open to all. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

June 6

Psychic Medium-Comedium at the Ice House, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). “CoMedium” Tiffany King, along with Ben Gleib, Vince Royale and Lahna Turner will perform. Laugh and/or cry when your deceased love one tries to connect with you in the Comedy Club—jokes in between to help even things out. Tickets are $22. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

James Hayden at Boston Court Pasadena, June 6 at 8 p.m. (70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Bass-baritone James Hayden, mentored and accompanied by Mark Robson, makes his Boston Court debut as part of their 3rd Annual Emerging Artists Series. Tickets are $10. For more information, click here. – PASADENA