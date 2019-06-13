Business

Meet Century Rooter

We are Century Rooter service and plumbing. Family owned and operated, we know plumbing.

A stopped up toilet, a leak that keeps on leaking, and a clogged drain pipe are problems that must be fixed quickly and correctly. That is why we offer 24 hour emergency service available, just call (800) 782-4744.

For 25 years Century Rooter has understood that our customers rely on fast and reliable service at a reasonable rate-and that’s just what we do.

We understand that you want empathy and understanding when you call; you want to talk to a person who genuinely cares about you and your plumbing disaster. When you phone us, you’ll find a friendly person at the other end of the line who will get your information and send a plumber to you as quickly as possible!

Century Rooter is a trustworthy, honest plumbing company that will solve your problem quickly and charge you fairly. That’s our promise.

June 13, 2019

About Author

Sierra Madre Weekly


You may also like

St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School Goes Full STEAM Ahead
Readers’ Choice 2019 Final Vote
Readers’ Choice 2019 Nominees Announced May 24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Searching