Mental Health Advice With Stan: 6 Tips to Deal With a Bully in Your Life

By Stan Popovich

Have you ever been bullied at your job or in your personal life? Do you currently know someone who is being bullied? A person who is being bullied has higher rates of depression and anxiety which can be a factor in a person’s life.

As a result, here are some suggestions on how to deal with a bully and how to get them to stop bothering you.

1. Show People That You Are Confident In Yourself

It is important to believe in yourself and display confidence when dealing with others. Bullies tend to bother people who are unsure about themselves so it is important that other people know that you have a lot of self-confidence. This will prevent a bully from targeting you.

2. Always Stand Up For Yourself

Always stand your ground when dealing with conflict from others. Let people know that you will stand up for yourself when some people get on your case. This will show others that you will not sit by and be bullied without doing anything about it. This will make the bullies think twice before bothering you.

3. There Is Safety In Numbers

If you can, it is good to hang out with a group of friends whether it is at your job or in your personal life. A bully will tend to go after somebody who is alone and by themselves. A bully will less likely bother you if they know that you have a group of people that will back you up. Even if you have trouble making friends, just having acquaintances can go a long way in preventing someone from getting on your case.

4. Learn How To Deal With A Bully

If you are being bullied, it is important to learn effective techniques on how to deal with the situation. You can talk to a professional counselor who will help you on what you can do when you are being bullied. A person can also go to a local mental health support group in their area that can give additional advice. The key is to learn what you need to do to stop someone from bullying you.

5. Never Show A Bully Your Emotions

If someone decides to get on your case, it is a good idea to not let the person know they are getting to you. Letting a bully know that they are bothering you will only make things worse. Never show the bully your fears or frustrations. Hopefully, the person will get tired of bothering you and they will find somewhere else to go.

6. Talk To The Person

If possible, talk to the person who is bothering you and find out why they are getting on your case. Ask them if you did anything wrong that made them angry. Try to find the reason why they are bothering you. Stay calm and be polite when talking to the person who is harassing you. Hopefully, there may be a chance to reconcile with that person.

Stan Popovich is a Penn State graduate and the nationally known anxiety author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear”— an easy-to-read overcoming anxiety book that’s helped thousands of people to confidently manage their persistent fears and anxieties. Stan has over 20 years of personal experience in dealing with fear and anxiety. For more free mental health advice visit Stan’s website at managingfear.com and read Stan’s articles and his blog. The above is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Mr. Popovich is not a medical professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.