Mitchell ‘Mitch’ Sobo

Mitchell Sobo, age 91, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Jennie Sobo; his siblings and their spouses, Rose (Bernard) Horovitz, Ida (Roy) Johnson, Florence (David) Schneider, David (Marsha and Sue) Sobo, Sarah (Morris) Lehrman, Pearl (Ben) Solle; and his first and second wives, Nell and Lois. He is survived by stepdaughters, Jeanine Mamary Ball (Robert) and Linda Emi (Lance); granddaughters, Mackenzie and Madison; and many nieces and nephews. Mitch was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1928 and moved to Los Angeles as a young man to go into business with his brother, David. He eventually started his own business as an independent diamond dealer.  Mitch served in the U.S. Military, in the Army, from 1946 to 1949. He had a great love of horseracing and spent many hours at the Santa Anita track, even winning the Pick 6 once!  He was kind, generous, and a true gentleman who will be greatly missed. A family memorial service will be held in Minneapolis in the fall.

August 20, 2019

