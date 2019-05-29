Monrovia Music Fest – Bringing Communities Together Through Music and Art

The most dynamic free music and art festival in the San Gabriel Valley returns to Monrovia on Sunday, June 2

Monrovia Music Fest is back for the sixth year of free fun and festivities at Monrovia Library Park, 321 S. Myrtle Ave. in Old Town Monrovia, on Sunday, June 2 from 12-7 p.m. The event will feature a diverse mix of musical genres throughout the day. Artists will include virtuosic Latin guitar duets with Carbe and Durand, space reggae with the Lowtops, The Eric Turner Band brings electric blues, world-renown musical whistling with the Whistling Diva, and an assortment alternative rock, R&B, indie, etc. Admission is free.

Festival-goers will love the wide selection of local craft beers from all four Monrovia craft brewers: Hop Secret, Over Town, Wingwalker, Pacific Plate as well as 38 Degrees Ale House and Congregation Ale. Tickets to the VIP lounge are available on Eventbrite for $23 or at the door for $25. VIP’s will enjoy an included beer, a commemorative cup, and beer service.

Monrovia Music Fest will feature a curated artisan market, fun activities for the whole family as well as interactive areas with giant bubbles, KROQ and KTLA. A variety of food trucks are providing delicious sustenance: Baby’s Badass Burgers, Cousins Maine Lobster, Middle Feast (Food Truck Wars winner), LA Donut, and Dulce Shave Ice. The Metro Gold Line Monrovia Station on Myrtle Avenue drops off attendees just a mile down the street from the fun at Library Park.

Monrovia Music Fest was created in 2014. It is produced by two entrepreneurs from Monrovia: Carole Anne Kaufman, a two-time world champion musical whistler known as “The Whistling Diva,” and Clara Mayer, who survived and is thriving after two massive strokes just two years ago. “We work straight from the heart, our whole objective is to bring communities together through music and art,” said Mayer.

What started as a small community fest in 2014 has grown to become one of the largest free music and art festivals in the San Gabriel Valley, drawing a crowd from all over Los Angeles County. Throughout the years, Monrovia Music Fest has championed regional indie talent, featured a Grammy Award winner and international musicians, promoted local businesses, and partnered with non-profit organizations such as Homeboy Industries and the Boys and Girls Club. This year the Fest has partnered with the Renal Support Network, a nonprofit which provides services for those with kidney disease.

The producers, Studio C Productions, have been awarded by Congresswoman Grace Napolitano, the State Senate, and the Chamber of Commerce for their community contributions. The festival is possible thanks to the support of their Elite Sponsors, The Wizard of Bras and Cacique.

For more information, please visit the official website of the Monrovia Music Fest at monroviamusicfest.com and follow Monrovia Music Fest on Facebook, Twitter, Yelp, YouTube, and Instagram @MonroviaFest.