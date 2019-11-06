Moonlight Forest Returns to Arboretum by Popular Demand

Bigger and brighter in 2019

The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden brings back the Moonlight Forest for a second year, due to overwhelming support from the community. This year the Moonlight Forest is bigger and brighter than ever with two new themes, Polar Dreams and Ocean Visions. Step into a winter wonderland with the new Polar Dreams experience featuring playful penguins and cuddly sled dogs. Next, dive under the sea with exotic fish and giant sharks in the Ocean Visions exhibit.

Moonlight Forest features 60 displays of larger-than-life lantern art handcrafted by artisans from China’s Sichuan province. The lanterns illuminate the garden and provide delightful photo ops. There will be nightly performances by Chinese acrobats, dancers and “bian lian” face changers in addition to music, food trucks and no host bars. The Arboretum is partnering with Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc to present Moonlight Forest.

Moonlight Forest: A Magical Lantern Art Festival runs from Nov. 9 through Jan. 12, 2020, Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30-10 p.m. The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden is located at 301 N. Baldwin Ave. in Arcadia. Tickets range from $20 to $28 and can be purchased at arboretum.org/moonlight-forest.