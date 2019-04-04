National Library Week in Sierra Madre Celebrates Strong Communities

Libraries across the country are celebrating, and you can too! Join the fun for all ages at the celebration of National Library Week at the Sierra Madre Public Library. This year’s theme highlights our critical mission to provide resources, programs and expertise to the fantastic community of Sierra Madre.

Enjoy various programs and displays in celebration of your favorite local library:

Children’s Gardening Craft at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the patio in front of the Library on Saturday, April 13. Kids use their imagination to decorate a pot and plant their own sunflower to welcome spring.

Coffee House Writers Group hosts Annual Author Panel on Saturday April 13 at 1 p.m. Authors include: Mary Steinbroner Lugo, Stacey Roberts, Brian Shrout, Eric von Eizener, Rick Stepp-Boling, and Stephen Mc Carthy. Panelists will talk about their books and the writing process.

Nancy Edwards Dance Theater is back by popular demand to perform innovative modern dance on Saturday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m. The dance troupe presents storytelling through movement using literature and audience participation.

Bookmark Contest Finalists will be on display in the children’s room.

Friends of the Library Art Fair (happening May 4-5) will be featured in the display case.

Read, Discover, Connect at Sierra Madre Public Library, located at 440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. For more information, call (626) 355-7186 or text (626) 662-1254. You may also visit cityofsierramadre.com/services/library.